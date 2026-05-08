Boobie Feaster Details Dez Bryant's Role in Preparing Him for Freshman Season at USC

Fresh off winning his second state championship in three seasons at DeSoto (Texas) and adding another All-American honor to his prolific high school resume, USC freshman receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster immediately went back to work a week later.

Feaster has always been goal-oriented. He began writing down his ambitious football goals when he was six years old and today, Feaster puts his goals on his bathroom mirror. The focus after wrapping up his high school career in late December immediately turned to getting ready for his career at Southern Cal.

USC Trojans freshman receiver Boobie Feaster and USC coach Lincoln Riley | Courtesy of Boobie Feaster

Offseason Training in Texas

Former Oklahoma State and Dallas Cowboys star receiver Dez Bryant has been incredibly complimentary of Feaster on social media. He’s also been a mentor for the USC freshman receiver.

“Everybody wanted to be Dez at one point,” Feaster said. He’s a real genuine guy. It’s a good thing that he’s around me. He done the things that I’m trying to do. He just gives me good advice everyday and making sure I stay humble. He just wants to give me wisdom and in his words, he’ll say ‘I got it in me.’ He just wants to make sure I make it and he wants to help in anyway he can.”

Feaster has been training with David Robinson, a top-notch wide receiver coach in Dallas with a stellar resume, since he was in the sixth grade.

Robinson has trained Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, Oregon sophomore receiver Dakorien Moore, Clemson junior receiver Bryant Wesco Jr., just to name a few. Cowboys superstar receiver CeeDee Lamb will work with Robinson.

Some of the best in game at the collegiate and professional level have worked under the tutelage of Robinson and Feaster is next in line.

In the spring, Feaster is working out on the field and in the weight room anywhere from five to seven times a week. He follows the strength and conditioning plan that USC has given him. He will stretch and study the Trojans playbook every night and remains heavily involved with helping DeSoto prepare for the fall.

Getting Acclimated to the Environment at USC

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Everything USC has done the past year and a half, particularly with recruiting has been strategic. The Trojans signed the No. 1 class in the 2026 cycle and the plan was to get them ready to play major college football from the jump.

Feaster was one the crown jewels of the class and despite not enrolling until later this month and being only 17 years old for entirety of his freshman season, the high-profile recruit is someone that can make an instant impact in the fall.

USC has the tall task of replacing Ja’Kobi Lane and Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon and the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Feaster, who was originally a five-star recruit the No. 1 receiver in the 2027 class before reclassifying, can help fill that void and the Trojans have approached it as such.

Feaster was on campus three times this spring, which included being around the team for a total of four practices. He went through the normal routine as if he were already on the team. Feaster attended position and team meetings and would get treatment. The only thing he didn’t do was throw on a helmet and shoulder pads.

“USC wanted me to be around the guys,” Feaster said. “Get used to the environment, learn the plays. I feel like people do better when they’re in comfortable situations. It was good me getting used to the people and them getting used to me.”

Each visit allowed him get more acclimated with life in Los Angeles, the team, and most importantly, redshirt senior quarterback Jayden Maiava. The Trojans signal-caller is working with almost an entirely new crop of pass-catchers in 2026.

“Jayden don’t talk a lot but he real good people,” Feaster said. “He’s a silent killer. He’s a leader. He’s probably one of the best leaders I’ve been around.”

While taking in multiple practices this spring, two things immediately stood out to Feaster, the competitiveness and the tempo.

Next up at Southern Cal

USC Trojans freshman receiver Boobie Feaster and former USC Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Matt Leinart | Courtesy of Boobie Feaster

Feaster took part in the Rx3 Charity Flag Football Tournament in March. It allowed him to be around legendary NFL quarterbacks such as Aaron Rodgers and Michael Vick but also a pair of former USC Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks in Carson Palmer and Matt Leinart, and former Trojans wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

“They just told me to be me. Everything is going to work out, just keep faith in God, trust in your coaches," Feaster said.

It's been a long time coming for Feaster to begin his collegiate career. The Trojans incoming freshman receiver held close to 30 offers before he played a down of varsity football at DeSoto. College coaches recognized the talent very early in his career. He's been in the national spotlight for quite some time and is ready for this next chapter in his life in the Cardinal and Gold.

“It means everything. The USC program is one of the greatest. One of the best degrees you can get," Feaster said.

Feaster will officially enroll later this month on May 21. He's eager to leave his mark and play inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

“We ready to see the city jumping," Feaster said.

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