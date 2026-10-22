USC’s Late Recruiting Push for Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Paying Off in More Ways Than One

There’s a reason why USC never stopped pursuing freshman receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt last fall.

The Trojans were late to the mix with Dixon-Wyatt, having offered him after he was on campus for Junior Day last February, despite him starring at nearby Mater Dei (Calif.), a national powerhouse that is located an hour away from campus. It was primarily a Big Ten battle between Ohio State and Oregon, and Dixon-Wyatt eventually committed to the Buckeyes last May.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with tight end Mark Bowman (19) after scoring on a 9-yard touchdown pass against the San Jose State Spartans in the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last November, there were whispers around the USC program about a potential big-time flip from a highly touted local recruit. That name was kept under wraps as the 2025 regular season winded down but turned out to be Dixon-Wyatt.

He had been adamant about his pledge with the Buckeyes and joining his high school teammate, five-star receiver Chris Henry Jr., in Columbus throughout his senior season. However, with rumors about former Ohio State offensive coordinator and receivers coach Brian Hartline potentially moving on, that opened a window.

News came down on Signing Day in December that Hartline would be taking the head coaching job at USF and the Trojans beat out Oregon to flip Dixon-Wyatt. Instead of joining Henry Jr. at Ohio State, Dixon-Wyatt joined three of his high school teammates, tight end Mark Bowman, defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and linebacker Shaun Scott in Los Angeles.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Makes Immediate Impact

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) catches a thirty-one yard pass for a touchdown against Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (6) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dixon-Wyatt, a top 50 overall prospect, arrived on campus in January as one of the prized recruits in the No. 1 class for the 2026 cycle.

The local star was the leading receiver at Mater Dei as a junior, when they finished as the No. 1 high school team according to every outlet, and as senior. In the offseason, Dixon-Wyatt played for South Florida Express, a premier 7v7 program. Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith and former USC Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon are just two recent names that also played for SFE.

The buzz around Dixon-Wyatt in spring practice started on the first day and never slowed down. He was one of three true freshmen day one starters on offense from the Trinity League, which also included Bowman and receiver Trent Mosley.

Through seven games, Dixon-Wyatt leads the team in receptions (27), receiving yards (400) and is tied for second in receiving touchdowns (4). His signature performance came in week 4 against Oregon when he reeled in seven receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Dixon-Wyatt has learned under the tutelage of receiver coach Dennis Simmons, who has developed All-Americans, Biletnikoff Award winners and first round picks for the past two decades. It's still very early in his career, but Dixon-Wyatt has shown the capability to be next great receiver in an impressive lineage.

What the Film Shows

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One question that surrounded Dixon-Wyatt in the spring was whether or not he would be outside or slot receiver. Through the first four games, Dixon-Wyatt almost exclusively lined up out wide, but in the past three Big Ten games, USC has used him as a versatile chess piece and moved him around.

USC has been taking advantage of freshman wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt’s versatility in Big Ten play.



He’s a chess piece who can be moved around and hurt defenses from anywhere on the field. pic.twitter.com/XD1xeErmwk — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) October 21, 2026

Quarterback Jayden Maiava operated with urgency in the spring with his brand-new set of pass-catchers. It didn't take long for him to build chemistry and a trust with a talented group of newcomers. That has showed up in the fall, evident by the play below. Dixon-Wyatt has a knack for making acrobatic catches and Maiava threw a ball that allowed his freshman receiver to go make a play.

The trust between Jayden Maiava and USC’s freshmen receivers is already there. That comes from the amount of time Maiava invested in them this offseason.



Kayden Dixon-Wyatt did this throughout his career at Mater Dei. Just throw it up and let him go make a play. pic.twitter.com/OnPCYYMEa8 — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) September 5, 2026

This was a beautifully designed play by coach Lincoln Riley on fourth down. The motions by the running back Waymond Jordan give Maiava a man coverage indicator. And out of a bunch formation, Dixon-Wyatt runs a whip route behind Tanook Hines and Zacharyus Williams, which creates a natural pick and leaves him wide open to move the chains.

Great Rub Concept on 4th down vs. Man Coverage.



Bunch Formation, Motion RB to 4x1.



Kayden Dixon-Wyatt runs a whip route behind Tanook Hines and Zacharyus Williams, which creates a natural pick and leaves him wide open. #USC pic.twitter.com/N3iFKkxuw9 — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) October 13, 2026

Dixon-Wyatt is a polished receiver and that comes from having an attention to detail. A small but veteran play below. Dixon-Wyatt runs a curl route and works back to the ball. He's strong after the catch, breaks a tackle and immediately gets back upfield to pick up the first down.

Really like the way USC freshman receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (top) works back to the ball on this Curl Route and gets back upfield to pickup the first down pic.twitter.com/ltRCveuNuh — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) September 15, 2026

Every USC fan is very familiar with the slogan "no blocky, no rocky" that was used by former running back Travis Dye in 2022. Dixon-Wyatt throws a key block on the safety and forces the cornerback to try and tackle running back King Miller 1-on-1. Blocking was something Dixon-Wyatt needed to improve on and it didn't take long.

This was a big-time block by #USC freshman receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. Make the corner have to tackle. pic.twitter.com/tMMa2nDI30 — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) September 21, 2026

Shallow Screen disguised as Mesh is a staple of Riley's offense and a great way to get the ball in his players hands. The Trojans added a couple wrinkles to the play against Oregon, by adding a fake toss, which draws the attention of the linebackers, and having right tackle Justin Tauanuu, who does a great job of not going downfield, serve as a lead blocker.

Fake Toss + Shallow Screen out of a Tight Bunch



A wrinkle to the normal Shallow Screen USC runs.



Freshman wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt has been a focal point of the offense and thrived. pic.twitter.com/qutc9TBJNR — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) October 2, 2026

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