Chad Bowden Fulfilling Legendary USC Coach’s Recruiting Blueprint

General manager Chad Bowden had two clear goals with roster management when he first arrived at USC a year and a half ago: sign the most recruits in program history in the 2026 class and stack the roster with California talent, the same way Pete Carroll did in the 2000s.

He accomplished the first with 35 signees in the Trojans No. 1 class last cycle, and as they put the finishing touches on the 2027 class, Bowden is fulfilling the second.

Loading Up on Local Talent in the 2026 Class

USC Trojans general manager Chad Bowden hired from Notre Dame Fighting Irish | USC Trojans Video Youtube

One thing was apparent to high school coaches, prospects and media in attendance when USC took the field for spring practice in March. It’s been a while since the program has had this amount of local star power in the program.

Key returning players from California, such as senior guard Alani Noa and safety Christian Pierce, redshirt junior guard Tobias Raymond, redshirt sophomore cornerbacks Marcelles Williams and Isaiah Rubin, running back King Miller, offensive tackle Justin Tauanuu, safety Marquis Gallegos and redshirt freshmen cornerback RJ Sermons, offensive tackle Elijah Vaikona and tight end Nela Tupou all factor into a big change in the outlook of the Trojans roster.

Similar to the NFL Draft, some recruiting cycles are stronger than others, and there was a strong belief in the program that the 2026 class in the state of California was its strongest in at least a decade. Freshmen receiver Tron Baker, cornerback Brandon Lockhart and safety Madden Riordan all committed in the fall of 2023, their sophomore years. The trio from Sierra Canyon (Calif.) products started a wave of local products, deciding to stay home.

USC restored local pipelines, most notably with the Trinity League, a premier high school football conference made up of six elite private schools — all located less than an hour and a half from campus.

In 2025, Santa Margarita (Calif.) won the CIF Southern Section and Open Division state championship, the highest division in California, with USC freshmen receiver Trent Mosley, defensive end Simote Katoanga and cornerback Jayden Crowder leading the charge. Freshmen tight end Mark Bowman, receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, defensive tackle Tomuhini “TomTom" Topui and linebacker Shaun Scott starred for a Mater Dei (Calif.) team that finished as the No. 1 high school team in the country in 2024.

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley | USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley

Freshman safety Joshua Holland was a two-way star at national power St. John Bosco (Calif.). In total, the Trojans signed eight recruits from the Trinity League, which is more than they signed in the previous four recruiting classes combined. After battling the last four years for Trinity League supremacy, they decided to join forces at Southern Cal to help bring the program back into national prominence.

In total, USC signed 20 recruits from California, which also includes players such as freshmen running back Deshonne Redeaux, offensive tackle Vlad Dyakonov and receiver Luc Weaver. Freshman linebacker Talanoa Ili originally played at Orange Lutheran (Calif.), another Trinity League school, for three seasons before playing his senior season in Hawaii, while freshman offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe was born and raised in Southern California but played all four of his high school seasons at IMG Academy (Fla.).

Stacking With the 2027 Recruiting Class

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2027 cornerback and USC Trojans commit Danny Lang | USC Trojans on SI

USC has carried the momentum from the 2026 class into their 2027 class.

They hold a commitment from five of the top 10 recruits in the state, according to 247Sports, in five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, and four-star receiver Quentin Hale, cornerback Danny Lang, safety Gavin Williams and offensive tackle Drew Fielder. No other program has one as of the first week of June.

And of the 13 commitments in the 2027 class, 10 of them come from California.

Similar to Ili, four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington has suited up alongside Lang at Mater Dei the past three years but will play his senior season at IMG Academy. Lang, Fielder, St. John Bosco three-star linebacker Josiah Poyer and Santa Margarita defensive tackle Isaia Vandermade have expanded the Trojans pipeline with the Trinity League.

Four-star defensive tackle commit Alifeleti Tuihalamaka played at Oaks Christian (Calif.) with Redeaux. And three-star tight end Jace Cannon comes from Northern California.

The USC teams under Carroll that achieved great success in the 2000s, which included two national championships, three Heisman Trophy winners, four Rose Bowls and seven consecutive conference championships and 11-win seasons, were primarily filled with players from California.

Aug. 30, 2008; Charlottesville, VA, USA; USC head coach Pete Carroll looks on against Virginia at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

It’s a vision that recruits from each of the last two cycles have bought into. Most of the Trojans freshmen class and 2027 commits that are from Southern California grew up playing youth and high school football together, as well as training and playing in 7v7 tournaments together.

USC certainly shouldn’t exclusively be recruiting locally. They have made waves outside of the state, which has played a major role in the program's surge on the trail. However, the Trojans have the luxury of residing in the heart of a recruiting hotbed that has a surplus of blue-chip prospects every cycle, and they are now at the forefront.

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