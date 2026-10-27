USC Linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson Reflects on Returning to Penn State

USC Trojans’ linebacker Ta’Mere Robinson made a rare media appearance on Trojans Live on Monday, Oct. 26. There the redshirt-junior opened up about returning to Penn State, his transfer portal experience and what he has in mind for his post-football career.

Reflecting on Penn State Win

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson (14) high-fives the fans following the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It was obviously amazing. Just going back and playing in front of that environment – doesn’t get better than playing in front of 114,000 people,” Robinson said about returning to Beaver Stadium. “It took me back to my freshman year, sophomore year.”

At Penn State, Robinson appeared in three games and recorded two tackles. Then in his redshirt-freshman year, the Pittsburgh native played in all 14 games – including the Nittany Lions’ playoff run – and posted 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.

“Just seeing the stadium, I just took it all in when I first walked out onto the field. And then when we went out there for warmup and everyone was out there, it was amazing.”

The Trojans went on to silent the White Out crowd and win 31-23. Robinson was able to bring in a single tackle for his homcoming game.

Transferring to USC

Penn State linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson (24) celebrates after recording a tackle for loss in the second half of an NCAA football game against Kent State, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Honestly, just going in you kinda just go into it with open arms. You know, willing to hear from any school,” Robinson said about his transfer portal experience. “When it comes to choosing a school, you kinda go back to what you did with your first recruiting process. Narrow things down, meet the coaches, go see the campus and whatever.”

Robinson became a Trojan in 2025. In his redshirt-sophomore season, Robinson appeared in 13 games primarily on special teams and racked up a total of 11 total tackles including a tackle for loss.

Redshirt-senior defensive end Zuriah Fisher is another former Nittany Lion. He transferred to Southern Cal in January. The Trojans made it a point to target players with Big Ten experience, bringing in Alex VanSumeren (Michigan State), Tucker Ashcraft (Wisconsin) and Deven Bryant (Washington) in 2026 as well.

Life After Football

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Ta'mere Robinson (14) and tight end Carson Tabaracci (24) react after the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“For me, I’m a public policy major, but I’m not sure what I want to go into with that,” Robinson said about his post-football career. “I know for sure, one thing that I’ve always wanted to do was go into teaching. When I was in high school, I was in the teaching program.”

Robinson attended Brashear High School in Pittsburgh, Pa. The school’s magnet program was called the Teaching Academy and recently transitioned into a Career and Technical Education (CTE) program called Emerging Educators.

“Freshman year, it was just introduction to teaching. Second year, you go out and figure out the issues in education. Third year, you know all the basics and everything, you’re just getting ready to go out into the field and start teaching the kids. Fourth year, which I didn’t get to do because I early enrolled [at Penn State], it was a film study. So you go out to an elementary school, pick a class, whoever your favorite teacher was.”

“I think I want to go middle school…I think I want to go that way just because that’s where kids are starting to find themselves,” Robinson said about what grade he would like to teach. “Find what they want to do, what they’re interested in. I think I’d be a great teacher in helping them figure out which route they want to go.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.