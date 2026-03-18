USC Trojans Updated National Championship Odds During Spring Practice

The USC Trojans enter the 2026 season, their fifth under coach Lincoln Riley, with championship expectations following a year that featured a 9-4 overall record. All four of the Trojans losses last season came on the road, with their fourth coming to the TCU Horned Frogs in the Alamo Bowl, as USC fell 30-27 in overtime.

Entering the 2026 season with the return of starting quarterback Jayden Maiava and the arrival of the No. 1 overall recruiting class to Los Angeles, the Trojans look to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

USC is among the top teams in the Big Ten that are considered contenders to reach the CFP, but where do they stand in the latest odds to win the 2026 national championship?

USC Trojans Updated National Championship Odds

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Trojans have the 15th-best odds to win the national championship at +4000. USC has won 11 national championships in football, with its latest coming in 2004.

The Trojan team under former coach Pete Carroll was led by former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Matt Leinart and running back Reggie Bush, who carried USC to a dominant 55-19 win over the Oklahoma Sooners in the national title game.

Big Ten teams that rank ahead of the Trojans to win the national championship include the Michigan Wolverines (+3300), Oregon Ducks (+850), Indiana Hoosiers (+800), and the Ohio State Buckeyes (+550).

The Buckeyes, after winning the national championship in 2024, have the best odds in college football to get back to the mountain top of college football, after falling short to the national runner-up, the Miami Hurricanes, in the CFP Quarterfinal at the Cotton Bowl this past season.

How Trojans Make College Football Playoff Next Season

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

To make the CFP next season, USC will have to overcome an obstacle that they have struggled with during Riley’s tenure as coach, and that is to win a road game. In addition to the Trojans marquee home matchups next season against the Oregon Ducks (Sept. 26) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31), USC is also scheduled for road tests with the Penn State Nittany Lions (Oct. 10) and the Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14).

USC’s Crosstown Rivalry matchup against new coach Bob Chesney and the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl to cap off the regular season on Nov. 28 will also present a challenge for the Trojans. Maiava looks to lead USC’s high-powered offense to key wins that will help the Trojans earn a spot in the CFP.

The biggest key for the Trojans to accomplish their goals is the performance of their defense. Under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, the Trojans defense has been revitalized and has several key returners from last season.

How USC’s defense performs in the Trojans top games, both at home and on the road, could make the difference in their season being filled with championship aspirations or coming to another disappointing end. In the Trojans' three road losses last season to the Illinois Fighting Illini, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the Oregon Ducks, USC’s defense gave up 30-plus points in each of those games.

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