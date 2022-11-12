Skip to main content

USC Trojans vs. Colorado: Live updates, score from Pac-12 football on Friday night

No. 8 USC is hosting Colorado in a rare Friday night game

USC's defensive struggles are well documented. The Trojans are hoping to change the narrative on Friday night vs. Colorado.

The Trojans are hosting the struggling Buffaloes in a Pac-12 football matchup at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Follow along for live updates and scoring highlights from the game:

2ND QUARTER UPDATES:

TRAVIS DYE HURT: Dye was tackled awkwardly on a 4-yard gain with 2:44 left in the first half, and he immediately started clutching his left knee. After a short delay he was carted off the field. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

TOUCHDOWN USC! Caleb Williams scores his second touchdown of the game, this one on a four-yard run to give USC a 16-3 lead.

FUMBLE! USC forces a fumble from Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout and Stanley Ta'ufo'ou recovers it at the Colorado eight-yard line. First and goal for USC.

TOUCHDOWN USC! Caleb Williams caps off a 12-play, 72-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to give USC a 9-3 lead.

1ST QUARTER UPDATES:

SAFETY! USC takes a 2-0 lead after Colorado quarterback J.T. Shroud is called for intentional grounding in the end zone. We have a baseball score.

In This Article (2)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans
Colorado Buffaloes
Colorado Buffaloes

usc trojans football arizona pac-12 80
Football

How to watch USC vs. Colorado football: Live stream online, TV channel, betting odds

By Sam Brown
jordan addison usc football
Football

USC's Jordan Addison expected to return vs. Colorado on Friday

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans cal bears pac-12 football goode 20224
Football

USC continues to hold down the No. 3 spot in Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

By All Trojans Staff
Matt Colombo
Football

Trojans' running back Matt Colombo joins the USC on Fan Nation podcast

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans cal bears pac-12 football goode 20227
Football

With Caleb Williams at the controls, Lincoln Riley's USC offense continues to get better

By Wyatt Allsup
usc trojans cal bears pac-12 football goode 20221
Football

2022 Heisman odds: Caleb Williams' stock drops despite impressive performance

By Sam Brown
usc trojans cal bears pac-12 football goode 20225
Football

College football rankings: USC moves up to No. 8 in AP Top 25 Poll

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans cal bears pac-12 football goode 202217
Football

USC concerned about defense after win over Cal: 3 takeaways

By Wyatt Allsup