USC Trojans vs. Colorado: Live updates, score from Pac-12 football on Friday night

No. 8 USC is hosting Colorado in a rare Friday night game

USC's defensive struggles are well documented. The Trojans are hoping to change the narrative on Friday night vs. Colorado.

The Trojans are hosting the struggling Buffaloes in a Pac-12 football matchup at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Follow along for live updates and scoring highlights from the game:

2ND QUARTER UPDATES:

TRAVIS DYE HURT: Dye was tackled awkwardly on a 4-yard gain with 2:44 left in the first half, and he immediately started clutching his left knee. After a short delay he was carted off the field.

TOUCHDOWN USC! Caleb Williams scores his second touchdown of the game, this one on a four-yard run to give USC a 16-3 lead.

FUMBLE! USC forces a fumble from Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout and Stanley Ta'ufo'ou recovers it at the Colorado eight-yard line. First and goal for USC.

TOUCHDOWN USC! Caleb Williams caps off a 12-play, 72-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to give USC a 9-3 lead.

1ST QUARTER UPDATES:

SAFETY! USC takes a 2-0 lead after Colorado quarterback J.T. Shroud is called for intentional grounding in the end zone. We have a baseball score.