USC Trojans vs. Washington State: Live score updates, highlights from Pac-12 football game

Follow our live updates as Lincoln Riley's Trojans try to improve to 6-0

The USC Trojans are back home Saturday at the Los Angeles Coliseum for a Pac-12 matchup with the Washington State Cougars.

Lincoln Riley's Trojans are off to a fast start in 2022, boasting a 5-0 record and a No. 6 national ranking. Jake Dickert's Cougars are arguably the surprise of the Pac-12, sitting at 4-1 with a road win over Wisconsin and a narrow loss to No. 15 Oregon.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams vaulted himself back into the Heisman Trophy race last week with 348 passing yards, 44 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. On the season Williams has thrown 12 touchdown passes and just one interception.

Will USC improve to 4-0 in the Pac-12? Or will Washington State pull off the upset?

Follow along live as we keep you updated on all of the big play and scoring highlights:

PREGAME UPDATES

The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:35 p.m. PT on FOX.

Here's a guide for how to watch the game online.