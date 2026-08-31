All the USC Trojans Who Made NFL Rosters After Cuts

With NFL teams finalizing their respective 53-man rosters before the deadline on Aug. 30, USC Trojans fans now have a clear picture of where the program's former stars will be playing on Sundays during the NFL season.

Unsurprisingly, three rookies drafted out of USC all survived the final roster cuts: Philadelphia receiver Makai Lemon, Baltimore receiver Ja'Kobi Lane, and Houston defensive back Kamari Ramsey.

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) stands on the sidelines during the second half in the game against the Cincinnati at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Every Former USC Trojan on NFL Rosters

Atlanta Falcons

Drake London, wide receiver

Baltimore Ravens

Ja'Kobi Lane, wide receiver

Andrew Vorhees, offensive lineman

Aug 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane (6) reacts following his touchdown catch during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams, quarterback

Cleveland Browns

Mekhi Blackmon, cornerback

Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, linebacker

Denver Broncos

Talanoa Hufanga, safety

Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown, wide receiver

Green Bay Packers

MarShawn Lloyd, running back

Houston Texans

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) smiles while walking the field before the Texans play the Los Angeles Chargers at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Calen Bullock, safety

Woody Marks, running back

Kamari Ramsey, safety

Jaylin Smith, cornerback

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jonah Monheim, center

Kansas City Chiefs

Chris Roland-Wallace, safety

Los Angeles Chargers

Tuli Tuipulotu, outside linebacker

Los Angeles Rams

Justin Dedich, offensive lineman

Las Vegas Raiders

Isaiah Pola Mao, safety

Miami Dolphins

Austin Jackson, offensive lineman

Minnesota Vikings

Jordan Addison, wide receiver

New England Patriots

Alijah Vera-Tucker, offensive lineman

Philadelphia Eagles

Makai Lemon, wide receiver

Tahj Washington, wide receiver

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jul 29, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. runs during a practice session at Saint Vincent College | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Pittman Jr., wide receiver

Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold, quarterback

Uchenna Nwosu, outside linebacker

Brandon Pili, defensive tackle

Tennessee Titans

Bishop Fitzgerald, safety

Washington Commanders

Drake Jackson, outside linebacker

USC Trojans in the NFL by the Numbers

The Trojans have players on 21 different NFL teams, covering roughly two-thirds of the league. The NFL team with the most former USC players is the Houston Texans with four followed by the Seattle Seahawks, defending Super Bowl champions, with three.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; NBC Sports host Maria Taylor interviews Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) as he celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to positions, wide receiver is the most heavily featured group in the NFL coming out of USC, which should come as little surprise. USC has seven wide receivers set to play in the NFL in 2026. Detroit star Amon-Ra St. Brown has been a leader of the Lions' offense, and Atlanta receiver Drake London is also considered one of the top pass-catchers in the league.

The Trojans also have five former linebackers and four former offensive linemen currently in the NFL.

Four former Trojans were waived after signing as undrafted free agents before the 2026 regular season.

Lake McRee, Pittsburgh tight end

Eric Gentry, Cincinnati linebacker

Anthony Lucas, Detroit defensive lineman

DeCarlos Nicholson, Carolina cornerback

Titans safety Bishop Fitzgerald is the only undrafted free agent out of USC to make his team's final 53-man roster.

Future NFL Products on USC Trojans' Current Roster

USC has started the season 1-0 with a win over San José State, and the Trojans' true freshmen shined in their first game in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. While some freshmen like tight end Mark Bowman, defensive end Luke Wafle, and wide receiver Trent Mosley have already been viewed as future NFL prospects, the Trojans have a healthy number of professional talent on the roster.

Defensive linemen like Jide Abasiri, Alex VanSumeren, Kameryn Crawford, Braylan Shelby, and Zuriah Fisher could play their way into the 2027 NFL Draft. On the offensive line, USC veterans like Tobias Raymond and Alani Noa could have a strong future at the next level.

Meanwhile, quarterback Jayden Maiava and running back Waymond Jordan are viewed as NFL prospects as well.

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