USC Trojans Could Win Big From A Playoff Change Fans May Hate

The argument for a 24-team College Football Playoff creates an uncomfortable reality for USC fans. It could help the Trojans. It also could hurt the sport.

That tension is what makes the debate so complicated. USC is exactly the type of program that could benefit from a larger playoff field. Last season, the Trojans finished 9-4, went unbeaten at home, landed in the final AP Top 20 and reached a bowl game. The defense continued to become more formidable in the Big Ten, while quarterback Jayden Maiava showed flashes of Heisman potential.

The College Football Playoff Committee announced the 12-team format in 2022 and was implemented in the 2024 season. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In a 24-team playoff, tying for fourth in the Big Ten would not be viewed as a season-ending flaw. A team like USC would still have a real case, especially if the selection committee took a full look at the resume.

The Trojans had quality wins over Iowa and Michigan, both of whom were ranked in the Top 25 entering those matchups. USC also added a solid win over Nebraska. The only truly damaging loss was the 34-32 upset against Illinois. Losses to Notre Dame and Oregon would be viewed differently, considering both came against top-level opponents, including the eventual Big Ten champion.

On Dec. 18, 2025, the Fighting Irish defeated the Trojans 34-24. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

That is where the larger field would change everything. Three or four losses would no longer automatically eliminate teams with strong schedules, high-end wins and national appeal. USC’s offense also would have helped its case. The Trojans averaged 35.8 points per game and 296 passing yards per game, giving the committee another reason to consider them as one of the more dangerous teams outside the top tier.

A little cherry on top would be a home-playoff game in Los Angeles. There is also the television reality. USC is one of the sport’s biggest brands. A playoff game involving the Trojans would draw national attention, especially if it came at the Coliseum. A home playoff game in Los Angeles would be a spectacle.

However, what benefits USC will not be beneficial to the sport as a whole.

A 24-team playoff would take away some of the urgency that has always made the regular season special and different than many other sports. For decades, three losses felt like a failed season for a national contender. October had consequence. Every ranked matchup carried pressure. Every upset had the power to reshape the entire sport.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Part of college football’s magic has always been the feeling that one Saturday can change everything.

There is also the calendar issue. The current playoff format is already long with games going deep into January, and the postseason now collides with the transfer portal window, coaching movement and academic schedules.

Expanding again would only add more strain. It also could weaken Rivalry Week. If USC, or any other playoff-bound team, had already secured a spot, there would be a real temptation to rest starters before the postseason.

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There is the money aspect, which cannot be ignored.

A 24-team playoff would create more inventory, more television windows and more chances to include national brands such as USC, Texas, Ohio State and Georgia. On-campus playoff games would be profitable and electric, but the sport has to decide how much tradition it is willing to trade for revenue.

Football – college and NFL – may be the only sport that does not require blue bloods to remain contenders to be an entertaining product. After all, the nation just watched the Indiana Hoosiers win their first National Championship in program history.

The 12-team playoff has only existed for two seasons. There is still room to evaluate it, refine the selection process and let the format breathe. USC might benefit from a 24-team playoff, but that does not mean college football would.

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