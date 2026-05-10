USC's Projected Bowl Matchup Could Spell Trouble for Lincoln Riley
In this story:
After falling to the TCU Horned Frogs in the Alamo Bowl last season, finishing 9-4, the USC Trojans are looking to take a step forward in their fifth year under coach Lincoln Riley.
The 2026 season is considered make-or-break for Riley, as Trojan fans are desperate for USC to reach the College Football Playoff after coming up short last year. Since the CFP began in 2015, USC has remained one of the most storied programs in college football that has yet to make an appearance in the playoff, even with the expanded 12-team format and possibility of more teams added in the future.
USC has high expectations that with the return of star quarterback Jayden Maiava and the arrival of new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, they'll make the CFP. However, according to On3's latest post-spring bowl projections, Trojan fans will be disappointed yet again.
USC Fans Won't Like Projected Postseason Result
The Trojans are projected to play the Michigan Wolverines in a Big Ten clash at the Las Vegas Bowl next season in On3's Brett McMurphy's prediction. After beating the Wolverines 31-13 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum last season, the Trojans don’t face Michigan on their 2026 schedule.
If this prediction came true, it would be the Trojans' second appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl in the last three seasons, as they beat the Texas A&M Aggies 35-31 in 2024. This projection should not excite fans as it would be yet another season in which the Trojans fail to meet expectations and fall short of their CFP aspirations.
Four Big Ten teams are projected to make the CFP in 2026, including the defending national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Oregon Ducks, and the Penn State Nittany Lions under the leadership of new coach Matt Campbell.
Why Missing Playoff Could Signal Trouble for Lincoln Riley
All four of those opponents are on the Trojans' 2026 season schedule. This likely means that USC takes a step back and finishes the regular season. Regardless of the fashion, if the Trojans lose those four games and the result in their projected bowl matchup against Michigan, Riley’s future with USC could likely be in jeopardy.
During his four seasons as coach for the Trojans, Riley has struggled to win on the road and against top-25 opponents. Entering the 2026 season, Riley has a 6-13 record against top-25 opponents and will get even worse if the Trojans' projection comes true.
While USC has seen a massive boost in recruiting trail success, it's time for the Trojans to take the next step, as Riley recently said the team’s championship window is open. Only time will tell if that ends up the case, and the Trojans' result next season will be a true indication.
Not only does USC enter this upcoming season with top returners and transfer portal additions on both sides of the football, but the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class is set to arrive in Los Angeles. Trojan fans are hopeful that these three factors will help them reach the CFP.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, and X for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.