USC Trojans vs. Wisconsin Badgers Final Preview and Prediction

The No. 16 USC Trojans practiced with a blaring loud speaker once again.

Two weeks after preparing for the "White Out" at Penn State, USC turned the volume up on campus over the practice speakers again. But this time to prepare for another historically loud environment: The home of the Wisconsin Badgers.

This is another road venue that coach Lincoln Riley isn't familiar with. Or even past Big Ten defender at Michigan State Alex VanSumeren. So Madison becomes a whole new environment for these Trojans, leading into this deeper dive for the Oct. 24 showdown.

USC at Full Health Coming Out of Bye?

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson (14) celebrates with defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) and safety Kennedy Urlacher (9) after a defensive play against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC took to the Oct. 17 bye week to heal up from its ailments.

Having the rest helped immensely as Riley told reporters on Oct. 20 that this is the healthiest his team has been out of a bye since he's been there.

The only notable losses for the season involved center Kilian O'Connor and wide receiver Terrell Anderson, the former getting ruled out before the season with a devastating knee injury. But USC is expected to have a healthier defensive tackle in Jahkeem Stewart, linebacker Jadyn Walker plus could end up having tight end Mark Bowman and defensive tackle Jide Abasiri.

USC also has done a tremendous job keeping other key stars healthy: Quarterback Jayden Maiava, running back duo Waymond Jordan and King Miller, plus safeties Kennedy Urlacher and Christian Pierce. Yet also are boosted by the leadership and versatility of linebacker Elijah Newby, who's added special teams value but also, handed USC a fiery locker room and pregame voice.

Overall, USC and Riley don't need to worry about an injury pileup heading into this contest.

Potential 'Trap' Game Scenario for USC

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) hands off to running back Abu Sama III (3) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin already crossed paths with one Los Angeles representative and came close to knocking off the Big Ten Conference's only unbeaten left in the UCLA Bruins.

Despite being unranked, the Badgers present a new "trap game" scenario for the Trojans. Wisconsin comes in at 4-2 overall but have shown to become much improved under coach Luke Fickell. This Wisconsin team has leaned more heavily into dual-threat quarterback Colton Joseph to spark bowl conversations.

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) is defended by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Cooper Catalano (44) as he throws a pass in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC's defense already has faced mobile quarterbacks in Louisiana's Lunch Winfield and more recently, Washington's Demond Williams. Both handed the Trojans fits with their legs, so Joseph likely will aim to pull off something similar.

But Riley raved about the physicality of Wisconsin too especially at linebacker, where Cooper Catalano and Mason Posa bash their shoulder pads into opponents. Both embrace the Badgers' hard-nosed mentality that defined past teams that made Big Ten title and Rose Bowl runs. They'll pose as massive challenges for this Trojans offense.

Prediction and Betting Odds

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC is a slight favorite here, hence why this contest presents a trap feel. Wisconsin walks in as only a three-point underdog according to DraftKings.

Once again USC has another noisy environment to drown out and must avoid feeling distracted by their Halloween opponent in No. 4 Ohio State.

But this is a game the Trojans win by one score, especially if USC leans into its steadily improving defense from the last two victories.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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