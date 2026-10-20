Three Bold Predictions For USC Trojans vs. Wisconsin Badgers

Following a road win over Penn State and a bye week, the No. 16 USC Trojans are back on the road to take on the Wisconsin Badgers. Though USC is favorited, Saturday's matchup is poised to be competitive. DraftKings sets the Trojans as just 2.5-point favorites over the Badgers.

Wisconsin holds a 4-2 overall record and enters Saturday's matchup fresh off a 17-7 loss to No. 12 UCLA. The Badgers will look to bounce back in front of their home crowd, but they'll have their work cut out for them against a USC offense that has found its rhythm.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin, on the other hand, is still searching for offensive consistency, and an undisciplined performance against the Bruins only added to its concerns. The Badgers were flagged 10 times for more than 100 yards.

The Trojans have plenty of opportunities to capitalize on Wisconsin's weaknesses. Quarterback Jayden Maiava has completed nearly 68 percent of his passes for 2,045 yards and 18 touchdowns. On top of that, USC's passing attack averages more than 310 yards per game.

However, playing in a hostile road environment is never easy, and Wisconsin will be looking to make a statement after its loss to UCLA. If USC wants to leave Madison with another win, it will need to take advantage of its offensive strengths while avoiding the mistakes that could give the Badgers an opening.

Three Bold Predictions for USC's Matchup Against Wisconsin:

USC's Defense Will Disrupt Wisconsin's Offense With Three Sacks

Wisconsin's offensive line has struggled with consistency this season, and USC has the personnel to take advantage of those issues.

Wisconsin offensive lineman PJ Wilkins (71) is shown during football practice Thursday, August 6, 2026 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Badgers have allowed six sacks for 26 yards lost through six games. Wisconsin has also made changes up front, moving junior offensive lineman Stylz Blackmon to center and starting senior offensive lineman PJ Wilkins at guard against the Bruins. Those adjustments have yet to translate into consistent protection, which gives USC an opportunity to disrupt the Badgers' offense.

The Trojans have several players who can make life difficult for Wisconsin's offensive line. Junior defensive tackle Jide Abasiri freshman edge Luke Wafle as well as redshirt senior defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren have proven throughout the season that they are more than capable of making life difficult for opposing offenses.

USC also has a weapon in the secondary who can get after the quarterback. Junior safety Kennedy Urlacher has also recorded 3.0 sacks through seven games. The Trojans have an opportunity to make the Badgers' protection problems even worse. USC's defense will record at least three sacks against Wisconsin.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava Will Throw for 295 Yards and Two Touchdowns

USC's passing game has been one of its biggest strengths this season, and quarterback Jayden Maiava will look to keep that momentum going against Wisconsin. The Trojans are averaging 310.1 passing yards per game, with 18 passing touchdowns and just four interceptions. Maiava has been a major part of that success, throwing for 2,045 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to pass the ball against the Washington Huskies during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is worth noting that despite the Trojans' offensive firepower, Wisconsin's secondary presents a challenge of its own. The Badgers have allowed 171.2 passing yards per game while holding opposing quarterbacks to a completion rate of 56.7 percent. The Badgers have also allowed just three passing touchdowns through their first five games.

If Maiava continues playing with the same efficiency he has shown throughout the season, USC has an opportunity to exploit openings in Wisconsin's coverage and create explosive plays. The Trojans' passing attack has consistently produced more than 300 yards per game. This matchup will likely be a test for both sides. However, given the consistency USC has shown with its passing attack, Maiava has a favorable opportunity to put up another big performance against the Badgers.

Maiava will throw for at least 295 passing yards and two touchdowns against Wisconsin.

USC Will Cover the Spread and Improve to 7-1

USC enters Saturday's matchup at 6-1 overall and 3-1 in Big Ten play. The Trojans are also averaging 36.4 points per game and have found success behind quarterback Jayden Maiava, who has thrown for 2,045 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Oct 3, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Tyrell Henry (0) during the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans are 2-5 against the spread this season, but Saturday's matchup is an opportunity to improve that mark. DraftKings has USC as a 2.5-point favorite against Wisconsin. While playing at Camp Randall Stadium presents its own challenges, Wisconsin's offensive inconsistencies and struggles with pass protection give USC an opportunity to control the game.

The Badgers will be looking to bounce back after their loss to UCLA, but the Trojans have the talent to leave Madison with another key conference win.

USC will defeat Wisconsin by at least three points, cover the spread and improve to 7-1 overall.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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