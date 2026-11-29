The No. 15 USC Trojans pulled off their most impressive win of the season on Saturday, defeating the No. 9 UCLA Bruins 45-10 at the Rose Bowl. With the win, the Trojans keep the Victory Bell in their grasp and will ring it for the third consecutive season.

Even with three losses this season to the No. 12 Oregon Ducks, Wisconsin Badgers, and No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers, the Trojans are still very much alive for the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After their Crosstown Rivalry win over the Bruins, the Trojans received much-needed help as the No. 12 Oregon Ducks and No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide were both upset on Saturday night. With these losses, the door has now opened for the Trojans. Despite not qualifying for the Big Ten championship in Indianapolis on Dec. 5, USC is still alive for an at-large CFP bid.

USC Trojans College Football Playoff Odds After Win vs. UCLA

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) scores a touchdown during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Saturday rivalry week chaos in the books, the Trojans, according to the latest DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds, are now at +450 to make the CFP, which is fourth in the Big Ten behind the No. 13 Iowa Hawkeyes (-270), No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers (-525), and the No. 9 UCLA Bruins (+390).

While the Hawkeyes post a 10-2 overall record and have a strong case to be the first Big Ten at-large team to make the 12-team bracket along with the eventual Big Ten champion, the final spot could come down to the Crimson Tide and Trojans.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Tuesday’s rankings will be an early indicator of the Trojans' chances of making the CFP. When it all comes down to it, the Trojans will likely be wishing they could have the 24-7 road loss to the Wisconsin Badgers back, as the defeat to coach Luke Fickell’s team could ultimately be the difference in USC missing out on the CFP.

Who Should USC Fans Be Pulling For in Big Ten Title Game?

The Hoosiers pose with the Old Oaken Bucket after the Indiana versus Purdue football game a Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Given that the Trojans already dismantled the Bruins on Saturday, Trojan fans should be pulling for the Hoosiers to win their second consecutive Big Ten championship on Saturday in Indianapolis. A loss for the Bruins would help USC’s CFP hopes even more, as the Trojans would have the head-to-head in their favor, with both teams having three losses.

A Hoosiers loss to the Bruins would hurt the Trojans CFP chances, as Indiana would have the head-to-head advantage over USC if it came down to those two teams. The Hoosiers defeated the Trojans 27-13 in Bloomington on Nov. 14.

After Saturday’s blowout win over the Bruins, Trojans coach Lincoln Riley made his case for USC to be included in the 12-team bracket.

“Correct me if I’m wrong, but I doubt there was a bigger top-10 victory on the road with anyone in college football this year. This game was dominant from top to bottom,” Riley said after the win over UCLA.

As for where the Trojans will be in Tuesday’s CFP rankings before the conference championship games, expect USC to be one of the first teams out of the 12-team bracket.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.