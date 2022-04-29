USC Twitter Reacts To Falcons Drafting Drake London

Drake London became the 4th wide receiver in USC history to be drafted in the top-10 of the NFL draft Thursday night when the Atlanta Falcons took him at No. 8 overall.

London was the first receiver off the board this year, and Twitter was quick to react and congratulate the former Trojan for making his dream of becoming an NFL player come true.

His new team got their guy, and Falcons Twitter loved it.

Drake London was just as excited to be heading to the ATL.

The Trojans have now had a player selected in the first round of the NFL Draft for the third straight year. In 2020, the Dolphins selected OL Austin Jackson, while the New York Jets selected Alijah Vera-Tucker in the first round in 2021.

A bunch of current USC players also showed their love for Drake London after his name was called by the commissioner. This includes Mo Hasan, Caleb Williams, Brenden Rice and several others.

Former Trojans also gave their praise to London on Twitter, including former teammate Keaontay Ingram and USC legend Matt Cassel.

London is expected to be the No. 1 receiver for the Falcons right away, as he instantly becomes the best wideout on Atlanta's roster. And another former Atlanta great receiver, Roddy White, knows how important London is to the Falcons.

Everyone in the Twitter universe agrees that Drake London was a great selection for the Falcons. Another former Trojan WR will be in the NFL.