USC Twitter Reacts To Falcons Drafting Drake London

Current and former USC Trojans players, staff and alumni shared their excitement for Drake London after he was drafted by Atlanta at No. 8 overall.

Drake London became the 4th wide receiver in USC history to be drafted in the top-10 of the NFL draft Thursday night when the Atlanta Falcons took him at No. 8 overall.

London was the first receiver off the board this year, and Twitter was quick to react and congratulate the former Trojan for making his dream of becoming an NFL player come true. 

His new team got their guy, and Falcons Twitter loved it.

Drake London was just as excited to be heading to the ATL.

