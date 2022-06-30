Report: USC, UCLA Leaving Pac-12 Conference

USC and UCLA are in negotiations to leave the Pac-12 conference and join the Big Ten, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. The news of the potential move was first reported by Jon Wilner of The Mercury News.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, "few sources called USC and UCLA's move to the Big Ten a formality, with a press conference expected in next 24 hours. Perhaps as soon as tonight. This is essentially done."

USC and UCLA have been apart of the Pac-12 for more than 94 years. This move could come as early as 2024.

*This is a developing story and will be updated*

-----

