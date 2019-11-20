‘There’s Going To Be A Lot Of Tension’ Between USC-UCLA

It’s always interesting to hear current Trojans discuss an upcoming matchup with UCLA. Most downplay the rivalry, almost to the point of dismissal. Gone are the days of someone saying they outright hate the Bruins the way LenDale White always would.

It might be a reflection of this era of uneven USC football, or a social media age in which any candid comment could go viral. There also isn’t anything to gain from providing bulletin board material for your opponent.

But to hear several Trojans tell it Tuesday, you would think they’re about to play Oregon State.

“It’s a normal week,” junior wide receiver Tyler Vaughns said. “We’re just trying to get 1-0 again like we did last week. … It’s business as usual.”

Senior wideout Michael Pitman added: “It’s just another game. It might mean a little more because it’s (a) crosstown rivalry and then the winner gets to talk trash, but it’s just anther game. We got to prepare just like we did for Cal.”

Freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis echoed that sentiment prior to his first encounter with UCLA.

“(There’s) a heightened atmosphere on campus, but just for us, we don’t want to get too emotionally involved,” he said. “We just got another game on Saturday.”

Thankfully, sophomore wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown opened up a bit more on the topic.

“Last year we didn’t get the outcome that we wanted, so I think we’re all coming into this week with a little chip on our shoulders,” he said. “… A lot of guys that went to UCLA wanted to come here, and I could maybe say the same the other way, a lot of guys that went here maybe wanted to go to UCLA.

“We all know each other. So I think there’s going to be a lot of tension between the two teams.”

There always is. As much as the players (understandably) want to temper the significance of the game, it inevitably takes only a few plays for tempers to surface. That was something USC leaders readily acknowledged. They noted it’s a conversation they’ve begun having with their younger teammates.

“Just letting them know to keep their head in the game,” Vaughns said. “It’s going to be a lot of bickering and everything like that, but we just got to focus and do our job.”

With that said, the Trojans attribute last year’s stunning defeat to a 3-9 UCLA team to a lack of execution, not uncontrolled emotion. USC had its chances, and a fourth quarter lead, but its offense completely stalled in the second half while its defense couldn’t contain Joshua Kelley.

The loss was part of a late-season swoon that cost USC a bowl bid and nearly its head coach his job. Clay Helton’s status doesn’t appear to be tied to the outcome of this year’s meeting. What's more likely is his fate has already been decided, if it isn’t in the hands of Pac-12 South leader Utah.

It’s understandable then if the Trojans, hoping to win their fifth game in six weeks and for the Utes to stumble in the next two weeks, aren’t reflecting much on their 2018 collapse at the Rose Bowl as they prepare for the annual intracity battle.

“It’s not revenge,” Vaughns said. “We just got to reset and play this game.”

He’s right, even if this game is never just another game. It’s also still early in the week. Actions on Saturday will speak louder than words on Tuesday.

FOOTNOTES

-- Tailback Vavae Malepeai (knee) practiced in full pads. Helton said he remains day to day.

-- Helton said wide receiver Tyler Vaughns participated in about 75 percent of practice. He was limited to six snaps in USC's win over Cal. Vaughns said his usage was limited so that he'd be 100 percent for this week.

-- Helton added that he'll request a NFL draft evaluation for Vaughns, who said he has not decided whether he'll return in 2020.

-- Linebacker Palaie Gaoteote (knee/ankle) did not practice but ran on the side. Helton intimated he'll be out again.

-- Center Brett Neilon (calf), wide receiver Velus Jones (ankle) and guard Liam Jimmons (elbow) remained out.

-- Helton said running back Markese Stepp, who's missed the past four games following ankle surgery, could return in time for the Pac-12 title game should USC make it. If not, he'll be available for the bowl game.

-- Linebacker Hunter Echols underwent surgery over the weekend for a torn labrum in his shoulder. Helton said he's expected to be out six months.