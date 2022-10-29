How to watch USC vs. Arizona: Live stream online, TV channel, betting odds

No. 10 USC was off last week, but the Trojans return to action this week on the road against Arizona in Tucson.

It is the Trojans first game since their 43-32 loss to No. 14 Utah, and opportunity to right the ship against a 3-4 Pac-12 opponent.

Prior to the Utah game, USC started strong with a 6-0 run to begin the year, and now the Trojans will look to get back to their winning ways.

To do so, they will lean on the direction of first-year head coach Lincoln Riley, and the play of Heisman hopeful Caleb Williams.

Riley has provided mentorship and a much-needed spark of energy, and Williams is the lifeblood of the USC offense.

The sophomore quarterback has put together an impressive campaign so far in 2022, throwing for nearly 2,000 yards and 19 touchdowns with just one interception so far this season. He's also rushed for 235 yards and another three scores.

Although USC fell to Utah, one bright spot as that Williams turned in his best performance of year with a season-high five touchdowns on 381 passing yards.

Last time USC and Arizona faced off, the Trojans escaped with a 41-34 win in Los Angeles, but both Williams and USC as as a whole are better than they were last year.

If they want to keep their place in the top 10, the Trojans will need take down Arizona this week in a favorable matchup.

Here's how to watch this week's game:

How to Watch No. 10 USC vs. Arizona

Who: No. 10 USC at Arizona

When: 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 29

Where: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Arizona

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Listen on 790 AM KABC in the Los Angeles area

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: USC -15; Over/under 75