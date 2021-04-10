Game Preview: USC vs. Oregon State

USC will face Oregon State on September 25, 2021 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

On September 25, 2021 USC faces Oregon State at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans and the Beavers have not competed against each other since 2018 when the Trojans defeated Oregon State in Corvallis, Oregon with a score of 38-21.

2020 Season Records:

The Trojans finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 5-1 compared to the Beavers who finished with an overall record of 2-5. The shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic allowed the Beavers to play one more regular conference game than the Trojans.

All-Time Series:

USC and Oregon State had their first matchup in 1914 at Tacoma Stadium in Tacoma, Washington where the Beavers defeated the Trojans 38-6.

Since 1914, there have been 104 games played between USC and Oregon state and USC leads all time series 58-10-4.

Since 2010, five games have been played between the Trojans and the Beavers, and USC has won four out of the five.

While the one loss took place in Corvallis Oregon, USC was able to defeat Oregon State twice at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and twice away at Reser Stadium.

At the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, USC has a home all-time record of 25-4-3 home victories compared to a 16-3 all-time away record.

One Thing To Watch: Oregon State

With Oregon State finishing No. 95 in the NCAA [2020] for total defense, the Beavers are eager to reshape their defensive operations.

The return of veteran defensive players Avery Roberts, Omar Speights, Nashon Wright and Jaydon Grant should help add much needed experience to the Beavers defensive core.

But of course, defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar is always looking for other players to step up to make big-time plays.

According to Gazette Times, Tibesar said,

“We’re working on our-pass rush and our pass-rush schemes. Being able to get in (the quarterback’s) face and not let him complete a clean throwing motion will hopefully lead to more interceptions.”

“Looking at where we’re at right now, with the amount of talent and depth, it’s the most that we’ve had since coach Smith and I have been here…So that’s exciting for us. We’ve got some steps to make before we can get there, but that’s certainly our goal.”

One Thing To Watch: USC

USC's run game severely struggled during the 2020 season.

While their offense proved to be strong given their 5-0 conference record, the Trojans finished last in the Pac-12 for rushing yards with 97.3 yards per game.

With a full 12 game schedule set for 2021, the Trojans need to focus on executing both in their run and pass game. Especially against teams with tough defenses or even teams who are in a rebuild phase.

-----

