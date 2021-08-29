10 Things To Know: USC vs. San Jose State

Get ready USC fans, football season is finally here.

The Trojans kick things off against San Jose State, Saturday, September 4 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. While USC is favored to win their first game of the season, the Spartans are coming off a week of momentum. Here are 10 things to know about USC vs. San Jose State.

No. 1 - MOUNTAIN WEST MATCHUPS

The USC Trojans are 10-0 in their last 10 games against Mountain West opponents, and have only lost once in 36 encounters against MWC teams.

No. 2 - RECORDS

USC finished the 2020 season 5-1, while San Jose State finished 7-1 overall. The Spartans have played one contest this season, defeating Southern Utah 45-14 on August 28.

No. 3 - GAME INFO

Time: 2:00 PM PT

Venue: United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Location: Los Angeles, California

Network: Pac-12 Network

Radio: 790 KABC

No. 4 - BETTING ODDS

Moneyline: SJSU: (+490) | USC: (-750)

Spread: SJSU: +13.5 (-104) | USC: -13.5 (-118)

Total: 59.5 – Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

No. 5 - WINNING PREDICTIONS

SJSU (7.8%)

USC (92.2%)

No. 6 - HISTORY

USC is 4-0 all time against San Jose State. The last time the two teams met was back in 2009, when former USC quarterback Matt Barkley was the leading gunslinger for the Men of Troy. The Trojans are also 95-24-8 for season openers with 36 shutout victories.

No. 7 - RANKINGS

USC is ranked No. 15 in the current AP Top 25 poll and No. 14 in USA Today's coaches poll. San Jose State is not ranked.

No. 8 - HELLO AGAIN!

Spartans wide receiver Trevon Sidney is a former Trojan and played at USC from 2016 to 2018. Sidney transferred to the University of Illinois for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. 2021 will be his first year competing for playing time with San Jose State.

No. 9 - FUN FACT

USC freshman tight end Lake McRee celebrates his 19th birthday on Saturday, September 4.

No. 10 - QUOTABLE

"Going into the San Jose State game we'll have Kedon [Slovis] as the number one quarterback. Jaxson [Dart] as the number two and Miller [Moss] as the number three, with each trying to prep as hard as they can, in their mind to be a starter and prep like a starter," USC head coach Clay Helton said of the teams backup quarterback battle.

