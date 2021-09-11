September 11, 2021
How To Watch: USC vs. Stanford

Time: 7:30 PM PT

Venue: United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Location: Los Angeles, California

Network: FOX 

Radio: 790 KABC

Moneyline: STAN: (+630) | USC: (-1050)

Spread: STAN: +17.5 (-112) | USC: -17.5 (-108)

Total: 51.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Quotable: "It's one of those physical matchups each and every time you play them," USC head coach Clay Helton said of Stanford on Tuesday. "Extremely well coached, extremely disciplined and they come to play each and every week."

2021 Records: USC 1-0; Standford 0-1

History: Stanford is USC’s oldest rival, with the series dating back to 1905.

-----

