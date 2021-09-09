September 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingTrojan NewsTrojans in the ProsForumSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

USC vs. Stanford: Betting Odds

Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under
Author:

No. 14 USC will host Pac-12 foe Stanford under the lights at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 11. The Trojans holds the lead over Stanford for all -time -series matchups with 63-33-3 dating back to 1905. 

USC is coming off a winning weekend defeating San Jose State 30-7, while the Cardinal are looking to secure their first victory of the season after losing to Kansas State 24-7.

This contest opens Pac-12 play for both teams after playing non-conference opponents in Week 1. USC is 70-23-5 (.740) for Pac-12 openers and has won 32 of its last 50. In conference openers at home, the Trojans are 42-9-3.

USA TODAY 

USA TODAY 

- USC vs. Stanford Betting Odds -

FanDuel 

Moneyline: STAN: (+630) | USC: (-1050)
Spread: STAN: +17.5 (-112) | USC: -17.5 (-108)
Total: 51.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Draft Kings

Recommended Articles

Spread: USC -17.5
Total: 51
Moneyline: Stanford +600, USC -900

Sports Book Wire

Money line: Stanford +600 | USC -1000

Against the spread/ATS: Stanford +17.5, -115  | USC -17.5, -105 

Total (Over/Under): 51.5, O: -103  | U: -117 

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter

USATSI_10451513
Football

USC vs. Stanford: Betting Odds

USATSI_16461514
Football

Stanford Makes Drastic Change to Offense Prior to USC Game

USATSI_15200491
Football

USC and UCLA Climb AP Top 25 Rankings

USATSI_13327850
Football

USC vs. Stanford: 10 Things To Know

USATSI_16692402
Football

UCLA Bruins Skyrocket in SI's Pac-12 Power Rankings

USATSI_16690192
Football

Three Things USC Must Improve on Before Stanford

Screen Shot 2021-09-06 at 7.58.25 AM
Football

Three USC Starters Day-to-Day With Injuries Ahead of Stanford Game

USATSI_16688476
Football

Three Standout Players: USC vs. San Jose State