No. 14 USC will host Pac-12 foe Stanford under the lights at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 11. The Trojans holds the lead over Stanford for all -time -series matchups with 63-33-3 dating back to 1905.

USC is coming off a winning weekend defeating San Jose State 30-7, while the Cardinal are looking to secure their first victory of the season after losing to Kansas State 24-7.

This contest opens Pac-12 play for both teams after playing non-conference opponents in Week 1. USC is 70-23-5 (.740) for Pac-12 openers and has won 32 of its last 50. In conference openers at home, the Trojans are 42-9-3.

USC vs. Stanford Betting Odds

Moneyline: STAN: (+630) | USC: (-1050)

Spread: STAN: +17.5 (-112) | USC: -17.5 (-108)

Total: 51.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Spread: USC -17.5

Total: 51

Moneyline: Stanford +600, USC -900

Money line: Stanford +600 | USC -1000

Against the spread/ATS: Stanford +17.5, -115 | USC -17.5, -105

Total (Over/Under): 51.5, O: -103 | U: -117

