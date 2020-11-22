AllTrojans
USC vs. Utah LIVE Game Updates

AustinGrad

Check back here at 7:30 PM PST/8:30 PM MT for LIVE game updates.

Will Utah's Cold Weather Affect USC?

There are a few uncontrollable factors such as time, weather, and field material that could impact the way USC plays football tonight.

Claudette Montana Pattison

USC Offense: Downfield Air Raid Must Be Unleashed

The USC offense must allow quarterback Kedon Slovis to attack the Utah secondary downfield.

AustinGrad

How To Watch: USC Trojans vs. Utah Utes

TV, Radio and Streaming details for USC Trojans vs. Utah Utes.

BriAmaranthus

USC vs. Utah: Week Three Game Predictions

USC is heading to Salt Lake City, UT tomorrow night to play their last out-of-state game, and the Utah Utes' first matchup of the season.

Kim Becker

USC Basketball: How Onyeka Okongwu Fits With The Atlanta Hawks

Onyeka Okongwu was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

Millard Thomas

Washington State vs. Stanford Game Canceled

This is the second game this week the Pac-12 has canceled.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Breaking Down USC and Utah's Strengths and Weaknesses

Both teams have high and low points to their offense and defense, here is a breakdown of USC and Utah's strength and weaknesses.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Odds The USC vs. Utah Game Cancels

Naturally, as we head into week three of Pac-12 football there is some apprehension and questions that surround the upcoming game. Will Utah have enough players cleared from COVID-19 to compete against USC? Will USC remain healthy after two competitions with two Arizona teams? Here is everything we know.

Claudette Montana Pattison

What Does (DL) Jacob Lichtenstein's Return Mean For USC's Defense?

Jacob Lichtenstein is a redshirt junior defensive lineman for the USC Trojans.

AustinGrad

Recruiting: 2021 WR Commit Josh Moore Chooses USC Over Stanford

Four star Defensive Back turned Wide Receiver, Josh Moore, tells us why he de-committed from Stanford to become a USC Trojan.

Kim Becker