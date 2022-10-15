USC vs. Utah: Live updates, game highlights from Pac-12 showdown in Salt Lake City

Follow live as Caleb Williams leads the Trojans into their toughest test of the season

All eyes are on Salt Lake City as the unbeaten USC Trojans take on the Utah Utes in a Pac-12 football showdown on Saturday night.

This will be the toughest test of the season for No. 7 USC (6-0, 4-0). Lincoln Riley's Trojans have Pac-12 title and College Football Playoff aspirations, but they enter this game as 3.5-point underdogs.

No. 20 Utah (4-2, 2-1) is coming off a 42-32 loss to UCLA where they were repeatedly gashed by Chip Kelly's offense. The Utes are typically a different team at home, and we'll see whether they've fixed the defensive issues that plagued them against the Bruins.

Stay with us all game for live updates, scoring highlights and more as Heisman Trophy candidate Caleb Williams leads USC into Rice-Eccles Stadium:

PREGAME UPDATES

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:07 p.m. PT on FOX. The weather is perfect in Salt Lake City - 70 degrees and not a cloud in the sky.