USC vs. Utah: Pac-12 title, potential college football playoff berth on the line for Trojans

The USC Trojans hit the road Saturday for the first time since Week 4 to take on No. 20 Utah in its biggest game of the 2022 season.

This matchup has been circled on the Pac-12 calendar for months as many have expected these two teams to meet in the championship game in December in Las Vegas.

This is the first ranked opponent No. 7 USC has played this season and will be the biggest test for the Trojans so far. This game will be determined by each team’s ability to control the other’s quarterback.

From USC’s side, the narrative for the last three weeks has been about controlling a mobile, scrambling quarterback: Arizona State’s Emory Jones, Washington State’s Cameron Ward, and now Utah’s Cameron Rising - each week a bigger challenge than the last.

Rising gave the Trojans problems in last year’s matchup at the Coliseum, throwing for 300 yards and three touchdowns and finding the end zone a fourth time on the ground. He’s the best quarterback USC has faced this year, and matches up unfavorably for the Trojans, who have struggled to stop the run, particularly when an opponent’s quarterback can add to the rushing attack.

USC’s main focus defensively in last week’s win over Washington State was containing Ward, and they did a pretty solid job of that, so they’ll be looking to translate that approach into this week.

Utah loves to run the ball, averaging over 200 yards per game in 2022 and over five yards per carry — not a promising sign for a USC defense that is susceptible to the run. USC leads the nation in sacks and interceptions but may not have the opportunity to make those game-altering plays if the Utes are able to successfully commit to the run game and dominate time of possession.

Overall, this isn’t a great matchup for USC, but the Trojans deserve a little more credit than a 3.5-point underdog for Saturday’s game.

Everything that can be said about USC not matching up well against Utah can be said of Utah as well. The narrative that USC can’t control a mobile quarterback should also be applied to the Utes, who have more than proven they can’t beat mobile quarterbacks.

The facts are that USC is 6-0, while Utah is clinging to a spot in the AP Poll at 4-2. They lost in Week 1 to Florida and Anthony Richardson, and they lost last week to UCLA and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, both dual-threat quarterbacks with the ability to extend plays.

Most people would agree that Caleb Williams is better than either Richardson or Thompson-Robinson, and he also has better receivers and a better offensive coach on his side. Utah should be very concerned about that matchup.

Several factors don’t play in USC’s favor, however. First, Utah is coming off of a conference loss and has everything to lose in this game. They have to win in order to maintain any chance of making the Pac-12 championship game. A College Football Playoff appearance is likely out the realm of possibility, and the Utes will be playing for vengeance.

Second, Utah has home-field advantage, and the Utes are really, really good at home. How good? 23-2 since 2017. This is a tough environment to walk into and come away with a victory, especially for a USC team that has been playing comfortably at home for the last two weeks.

This game will likely be a dog fight, and it’s difficult to predict who comes out on top. Still, it feels like too many people are already counting USC out, which doesn’t feel fair, considering Utah hasn’t delivered to its expectations this season, while USC has won all of its games.

I give USC a strong shot of coming away with a huge, program-defining win on the road in Salt Lake City.