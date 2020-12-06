USC vs. Washington State: Game Status

As of Saturday night, it looks like the USC (3-0) vs. Washington State (1-1) matchup scheduled for 4:30 PST on Sunday, December 6th, is good to go.

The USC Trojans and Washington State Cougars will undergo another round of COVID-19 testing on Sunday morning before the game. According to Jon Wilner of The Mercury News, Washington State cleared their last round of testing on Saturday morning, and traveled to Los Angeles this afternoon.

In a press conference on Thursday morning, USC Head Coach Clay Helton told the media, that the players and staff had gone through five rounds of COVID-19 testing over the course of this week. None of these tests came back positive.

Great news as USC fans and players alike were holding their breath to find out if this week's game would be in jeopardy.

According to the Pac-12 testing protocols, the following logistics must be met tomorrow morning for the game to continue:

Each team will have a designated SafeSite coordinator and create a SafeSite account.

Coordinator will upload individuals to receive testing and will be the only individual with access to results.

Each student-athlete will need to sign HIPPA waivers and allow SafeSite to submit de-identified results to state/local public health administrations.

SafeSite will coordinate with each team’s designated testing contact each week to schedule the collection of testing specimens based on the time of the game, location of the team hotels, etc.

Antigen tests should be completed 4 hours prior to kickoff.

Testing will begin at least 6-8 hours prior to kickoff. For games at 12 pm or prior, the game day test may be administered the day prior to the game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 pm PST at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The game will be aired on FS1.

