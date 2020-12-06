AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

USC vs. Washington State: Game Status

Kim Becker

As of Saturday night, it looks like the USC (3-0) vs. Washington State (1-1) matchup scheduled for 4:30 PST on Sunday, December 6th, is good to go. 

The USC Trojans and Washington State Cougars will undergo another round of COVID-19 testing on Sunday morning before the game. According to Jon Wilner of The Mercury News, Washington State cleared their last round of testing on Saturday morning, and traveled to Los Angeles this afternoon.

In a press conference on Thursday morning, USC Head Coach Clay Helton told the media, that the players and staff had gone through five rounds of COVID-19 testing over the course of this week. None of these tests came back positive. 

Great news as USC fans and players alike were holding their breath to find out if this week's game would be in jeopardy. 

According to the Pac-12 testing protocols, the following logistics must be met tomorrow morning for the game to continue:

  • Each team will have a designated SafeSite coordinator and create a SafeSite account.
  • Coordinator will upload individuals to receive testing and will be the only individual with access to results.
  • Each student-athlete will need to sign HIPPA waivers and allow SafeSite to submit de-identified results to state/local public health administrations.
  • SafeSite will coordinate with each team’s designated testing contact each week to schedule the collection of testing specimens based on the time of the game, location of the team hotels, etc.
  • Antigen tests should be completed 4 hours prior to kickoff.
  • Testing will begin at least 6-8 hours prior to kickoff. For games at 12 pm or prior, the game day test may be administered the day prior to the game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 pm PST at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The game will be aired on FS1.

[WATCH: USC- WSU Game Preview and Predictions]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2021 QB Miller Moss' Attitude Remains Unchanged Following Jake Garcia's De-commitment From USC

All Trojans caught up with Moss to ask how he feels about being the only QB currently committed to the Trojans for the 2021 class.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Parcel Man

USC vs. Washington State: Predictions and Pre-Game Analysis

The USC Trojans (3-0) are hosting the Washington State Cougars (1-1) at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Sunday December 6 at 4:30 pm PST for the fourth game of USC's short 2020 season. This will be the first game Washington State will play since November 14.

Kim Becker

How to Watch: Pac-12 Football Games, December 5th

Stanford Cardinals vs. Washington Huskies,Colorado Buffaloes vs Arizona Wildcats, Oregon Ducks vs. Cal Bears, Oregon State Beavers vs. Utah Utes, UCLA Bruins vs Arizona State Sun Devils.

Claudette Montana Pattison

USC Hoops: 3 Takeaways From USC vs UConn

Of the nine USC players that checked in, Evan Mobley was the only one to score in double figures

Millard Thomas

Evan Mobley named MVP of Roman Legends Classic

USC young star Evan Mobley has impressed in his first few games, and enough to be named the MVP of the Roman Legends Classic.

AustinGrad

Recruits React To Jake Garcia's De-Commitment From USC

Garcia's de-commitment leaves USC with only one locked in QB for the 2021 class, Miller Moss.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Washington State At First Glance: Three Defensive Players USC Fans Need To Know

Facing, a skilled USC offense will be a challenge for Washington State, but nonetheless, the Cougar's do have some play makers on defense.

Claudette Montana Pattison

2021 WR Michael Jackson III Credits Football Success To Gymnastics

Nevada's No. 1 wide receiver and USC commit, Michael Jackson III joins SI AllTrojans to chat about his athletic talent and how it helped him become the football player he is today.

Kim Becker

by

Kingsolo777

QB Prospect Jake Garcia De-Commits from USC

Top ranked QB commit, Jake Garcia, who committed to USC back in September 2019 announces his de-commitment Thursday evening.

Kim Becker

USC's Comeback Falls Short in First Loss of the Season to UConn

USC was riding a three-game win streak to start off the 2020 season when they faced a talented UConn team. The Trojans comeback attempt fell short in their first loss of the season 61-58.

AustinGrad