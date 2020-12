1st Quarter:

11:36 - Washington State goes for it on 4th and 1 but Jayden De Laura's pass is incomplete and USC takes over on downs.

10:57 - Kedon Slovis finds Drake London for a 30-yard pass to get the Trojans into the red zone.

8:46 - Slovis' pass complete to Amon-Ra St. Brown for the 7-yard touchdown. USC 7 - Washington State 0.