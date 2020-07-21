I hear USC has about 70 players attending voluntary workouts this week.

USC has 83 players on scholarship and it should be noted that players are not required to attend the workouts with COVID-19 prevalent.

The workouts have moved outdoors for safety purposes and it will be interesting to see if they even continue if football season gets switched to 2021, which could happen before the end of the month.

Quarterback Kedon Slovis is among those attending workouts.

Remember how Clay Helton said in April that USC players would need a minimum of four weeks of conditioning before training camp started?

I wonder if he will feel the same way about high school seniors playing who graduate early? Let's say defensive end Korey Foreman, the No. 1-ranked player in the nation, signed with USC in December.

Would Helton let him play in January without the four-week conditioning and maybe missing some of training camp? I will go out on a limb and say "yes."