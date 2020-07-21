AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

USC Workouts Include Most Of Team

Scott Wolf

I hear USC has about 70 players attending voluntary workouts this week.

USC has 83 players on scholarship and it should be noted that players are not required to attend the workouts with COVID-19 prevalent.

The workouts have moved outdoors for safety purposes and it will be interesting to see if they even continue if football season gets switched to 2021, which could happen before the end of the month.

Quarterback Kedon Slovis is among those attending workouts.

  • Remember how Clay Helton said in April that USC players would need a minimum of four weeks of conditioning before training camp started?

I wonder if he will feel the same way about high school seniors playing who graduate early? Let's say defensive end Korey Foreman, the No. 1-ranked player in the nation, signed with USC in December. 

Would Helton let him play in January without the four-week conditioning and maybe missing some of training camp? I will go out on a limb and say "yes."

  • The NCAA allowed college basketball coaches to be on the court Monday with players. USC was not among those participating, which is not surprising given that we are in a lockdown at the moment.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Pudly76
Pudly76

I would be interesting to find out if the ncaa had a protocol/rule for getting ready for contact at practice... so I checked, and THEY DO! Weird, what that google thingy can find if you try.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

Top Pac-12 Schools Fighting For Recruiting Title

Scott Wolf

by

JustOwns

Or Maybe Alabama Will Play BYU Instead Of USC

Report: If Crimson Tide Plays More Than SEC Games, Cougars Likely Opponent

Scott Wolf

by

Obiwankobe

Is USC's 2021 Recruiting Class Properly Balanced?

Trojans Have Commitments From Five Cornerbacks So Far

Scott Wolf

by

CJAMT

Four-Star Cornerback Commits To USC

Trojans Now Have Five Four-Star Cornerbacks In 2021 Class

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Notre Dame Might Replace USC For Alabama Opener

Crimson Tide Seek Opponent After Trojans Dropped Game

Scott Wolf

by

Trojan70

USC Pursues Arizona Graduate Transfer

Was Three-Year Starter For Wildcats

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Former Pac 12 players voice concern via Twitter on premature start for NFL camps

Former Pac 12 players voice concern via Twitter on premature start for NFL camps

ClaudetteMontana

by

tebowobama

Top Prospect Korey Foreman Said He Prefers College Over Delayed Prep Season

Corona Centennial Defensive End Would Skip Senior Season In Winter

Scott Wolf

by

Trojan1967

Morning Buzz: USC Roster Might Be Changing

USC might lose a player for 2020

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC recruit says he will enroll in January

Safety announced he will skip senior season of high school

Scott Wolf

by

Pudly76