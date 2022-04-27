USC WR Drake London Comments On Potential Future With Kansas City Chiefs

USC wide receiver Drake London praised quarterback Patrick Mahomes, when asked about the possibility of playing for the Chiefs next season. During a video interview with KSHB 41 news reporter Aaron Ladd, London also revealed that he took a pre-draft visit to Kansas City.

"That's a generational talent," London said when asked about Mahomes.

"That's like catching passes from Tom Brady, you know. I mean that is our generation's Tom Brady at the end of the day. I think he has a more than bright future ahead of him."

USC WR Drake London

London spent three seasons at USC. He recorded 88 passes for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

The former two-sport college athlete is a talented pass catcher with good hands, polished route running, and physicality. Those attributes have put him in a prime position to become a potential first round draft pick.

The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 28 in Las Vegas Nevada.

