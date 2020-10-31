AllTrojans
USC Yanks Hype Video And Apologizes

Scott Wolf

Well, that was quick.

The much-ballyhooed hype video USC put out Thursday was pulled off social media on Friday by athletic director Mike Bohn.

"In retrospect, the themes and timing of the video were out of step, especially given the challenges everyone is facing today," Bohn said in a statement below.

I pointed out yesterday that it was a problem showing people with no masks and no social distancing in a movie theater and pool party.

Now all the media who praised the video yesterday will go silent on whether it was appropriate during a pandemic. 

USC is trying so hard to be hip that the adults in the room are letting everything run wild.

And the fawning media plays along.

Is it because everything this stuff is the athletic dept.'s idea of what is "innovative" because they really have no idea?

Rialto Trojan
Rialto Trojan

I am surprised but not too much. Retracting the video now is like recalling the wind you've passed. It still stinks. Depending on whether you have consumed strawberries or broccoli, is the difference in how much it stinks. Mask outrage is a temporary, but it's real. A publicity stunt is also a publicity stunt. If the school really wants to shake its clown college image it needs to dump the head clown.

Blocksaremental
Blocksaremental

As underqualified as helton is as a head fb coach, he is even less qualified to offer anything resembling advice, opinion, etc when it comes to his involvement with branding and/or social media and how that river flows. 1. the whole Hollywood thing as leader or epicenter of anything beyond hobo population is a tired, worn out fable.
2. doesn't anyone else find it somewhat ironic that the guy (helton) who has single handedly destroyed the once proud USC brand, is pitching this halfass branding shitshow?

Calabasas Trojan
Calabasas Trojan

How about putting a good product on the field and letting ESPN hype you (like Clemson, Alabama, etc)? It worked for the Carroll years. Oh that’s right Gomer is still the coach. I saw that video and thought the NCAA was going to ask questions. Hopefully it’s another nail in Gomer’s coaching coffin.

