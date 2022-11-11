Skip to main content

USC's Jordan Addison expected to return vs. Colorado on Friday

Addison has missed the last two games with an unspecified injury

USC football fans received good news on Thursday: star wide receiver Jordan Addison is expected to play against Colorado. 

Addison, who won the Biletnikoff Award last season as the nation's best receiver, missed the Trojans' wins over Arizona and Cal with an unspecified lower body injury. He suffered the injury in USC's loss to Utah on Oct. 15.

Addison has 39 receptions for 585 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He has had three 100-yard receiving games this season, including a 7-catch, 172-yard, two-touchdown performance vs. Stanford. 

Wide receiver Mario Williams has also missed the last two games, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley said he would be a game-time decision on Friday.

In the absence of Addison and Williams, Tahj Washington, Michael Jackson III and Brenden Rice have helped fill the void. Quarterback Caleb Williams has been as efficient as ever the past two games, throwing for 771 yards, 9 touchdowns and no interceptions.

USC (8-1) hosts Colorado (1-8) at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. 

