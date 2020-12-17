FootballBasketballRecruiting
USC RB Vavae Malepeai Doubtful For Pac-12 Championship Game

Malepeai leads the Trojans with 238 rushing yards this season.
USC's leading rusher Vavae Malepeai will likely be absent from Friday's Pac-12 Championship game due to a medial collateral ligament (knee) injury. Head coach Clay Helton confirmed the news on Wednesday in a Zoom press conference. 

"Right now it does not look good to be honest with you." said Helton. "He has a MCL sprain, which is usually a multi-week [injury]. He has not practiced this week, [and] he does not look good for the game going in."

Malepeai acquired the injury last Saturday late in the fourth quarter during the Trojans' 43-38 victory over the UCLA Bruins. The explosive running back led the team with 19 carries for a season-high 110 yards and one touchdown. 

“Vavae really got hot and really was feeling it, you could see it, so we rode him,” Helton said in the UCLA postgame presser.

No. 13 USC (5-0) will likely have to play for their sixth win of the season without the senior tailback, who leads the Trojans with 238 yards and three touchdowns this season. 

However, the running back position at USC is not one that lacks depth. Helton said that he expects Markese Stepp and Stephen Carr to step up as the leading rushers against the unranked Oregon Ducks (3-2), if Malepeai cannot dress come Friday. 

"I think Markese is on the verge of exploding," Helton said. "It has not been the easiest of roads in dealing with an injury, especially the one he had, at running back. ... I can't wait to watch him play. I know he's looking forward to it. It's neat to see his enthusiasm and how excited he is for this week. I think he's right on the verge of doing something special, and we need him to."

Stepp, the physical tailback has 32 carries, 140 yards and two touchdowns on the 2020 season. Sitting at 6"0", 235 pounds, the young running back is powerful and explosive, yet his biggest obstacle seems to be avoiding injury. 

Last season, Stepp experienced a season-ending ankle injury which required surgery. He spent a majority of the offseason rehabilitating his body and dealing with a case of turf toe.

READ: Clay Helton Talks Early Signing Day

Carr, who has 34 carries, 136 yards, and two touchdowns on the season, is another tailback who could step up.

If both Carr and Stepp can remain healthy leading up to the Pac-12 title game, expect to see Kedon Slovis and Graham Harrell give these two men some opportunities come Friday.

