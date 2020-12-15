AllTrojans
USC Injury Report: Vavae Malepeai Questionable For Pac-12 Championship

Claudette Montana Pattison

As USC prepares to play in Pac-12 Championship on Friday, they will also try and nurse some of their injured athletes back to health. Clay Helton gave an injury report on Monday morning and here is the latest on your favorite USC Trojans. 

[READ: Washington OUT For Pac-12 Championship]

Briton Allen (S) 

Allen did not see play action against UCLA due to a neck injury. The 6'0", 185 pound sophomore had one tackle against Arizona and two against Washington State. 

Clay Helton said that Allen's recovery will be day to day.

Dorian Hewett (CB)

Hewett did not see the field at the Rose Bowl on Saturday due to being in concussion protocol. Helton mentioned that his recovery will also be day to day. 

The 6'0", 185 pound sophomore had one tackle against Arizona and one tackle against Washington State this season.

Vavae Malepeai (RB) 

Malepeai suffered a knee sprain late in the 4th quarter, leading up to a 43-38 win over the UCLA Bruins. USC's leading rusher did not practice with the Trojans on Sunday and will continue to rehab his knee this week. 

Malepeai remains a questionable option for Fridays Pac-12 Championship game, Helton said  “we’ll see where that goes,” when discussing his injury status. 

Last week the running back had 19 carries, a season high of 110 yards and a touchdown against the UCLA Bruins. 

“Vavae really got hot and really was feeling it, you could see it, so we rode him,” Helton in a post game press conference after the game.

[READ: USC In The NFL: Week 14]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Parcel Man
Parcel Man

What is wrong with their O-Line. Why can't they ever develope an O-Line. The coaches they have had have not been that bad. James Cregg(under Kiffin) is now the O-Line coach at LSU. So he can't be all that bad. Neil Calloway had an impressive resume before he came to SC. Tim Drevno's resume with Harbaugh was also impressive. Mike Summers, the guy that they got from Kentucky, was another with a long(about 30 years) impressive resume. I think that was in 2013. These guys were good coaches until they came to SC and then, all of a sudden, they failed to produce. What's the problem? 

Parcel Man
Parcel Man

Better find a running back. Oregon is not Wazu. If we gain 5 yards running, we're not going to win

