USC Defensive Coach Announces Departure From Program

USC defensive line coach Vic So'oto is leaving the University of Southern California.

So'oto announced the news in a social media post on Monday evening.

"Trojan Family, Thank you for the past two years. I am disappointed I will not be able to finish the last year of my contract as a USC Trojan. I am thankful to Coach Orlando for inviting me to be a part of the team and Coach Helton, Mike and Brandon for signing off. The peaks and valleys of this profession are what make it special.

To my unit, you know it's all love. I am proud of the men you are becoming. Remember the creed. I am proud of the way you fought week in and week out under unprecedented circumstances. To the warriors that love football and never complained or missed a class, practice, meeting, training session ect., you inspire me!

To the rest of the team, TV arms for all of you!! I had a blast. Best of luck!!

I am extremely excited for the next chapter of my career and the challenges that lie ahead. The best is yet to come."

So'oto spent two seasons at USC, joining the staff in 2020 after spending time at Virginia. During his time as a Trojan, he helped sign No. 1 overall prospect Korey Foreman landed the commitment of five-star 2022 defensive lineman Mykel Williams.

-----

