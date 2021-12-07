Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    USC Defensive Line Coach Vic So'oto Announces Departure From Program
    Publish date:

    USC Defensive Line Coach Vic So'oto Announces Departure From Program

    USC head coach Lincoln Riley will not retain defensive line coach Vic So'oto.
    Author:

    USC head coach Lincoln Riley will not retain defensive line coach Vic So'oto.

    USC defensive line coach Vic So'oto is leaving the University of Southern California. 

    So'oto announced the news in a social media post on Monday evening. 

    "Trojan Family, Thank you for the past two years. I am disappointed I will not be able to finish the last year of my contract as a USC Trojan. I am thankful to Coach Orlando for inviting me to be a part of the team and Coach Helton, Mike and Brandon for signing off. The peaks and valleys of this profession are what make it special.

    To my unit, you know it's all love. I am proud of the men you are becoming. Remember the creed. I am proud of the way you fought week in and week out under unprecedented circumstances. To the warriors that love football and never complained or missed a class, practice, meeting, training session ect., you inspire me!

    Recommended Articles

    To the rest of the team, TV arms for all of you!! I had a blast. Best of luck!!

    I am extremely excited for the next chapter of my career and the challenges that lie ahead. The best is yet to come."

    So'oto spent two seasons at USC, joining the staff in 2020 after spending time at Virginia. During his time as a Trojan, he helped sign No. 1 overall prospect Korey Foreman landed the commitment of five-star 2022 defensive lineman Mykel Williams.

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube 

    Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 1.03.53 PM
    Football

    USC Defensive Coach Announces Departure From Program

    43 seconds ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-06 at 11.35.27 AM
    Football

    USC Veteran Defensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17112475_168392792_lowres
    Football

    Miami Hires Oregon Head Coach Mario Cristobal, USC Twitter Reacts

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17243284
    Football

    Oregon Football Acknowledges Mario Cristobal's Departure

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17298900
    TROJANS IN THE PROS

    EX-USC WR Amon Ra St. Brown Score Lions' Winning TD, Twitter Reacts

    Dec 5, 2021
    USATSI_17296157
    Football

    Donte Williams Addresses Future With USC Following Cal

    Dec 5, 2021
    USATSI_17286558
    Football

    Colin Cowherd on Mario Cristobal Rumors: 'It's Going To Get Done'

    Dec 5, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 1.03.53 PM
    Football

    Washington State Hiring USC Coach, Report Reveals

    Dec 5, 2021