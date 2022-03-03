Skip to main content

Vic So'oto Reveals Reason Behind Quick Colorado Departure

So'oto accepted a job at Cal after joining Colorado's staff in December.

Former USC defensive line coach Vic So'oto was hired by the California Golden Bears on Tuesday to serve as the program's next outside linebackers coach. So'oto spent the 2020-21 seasons with USC, and was hired by Colorado following his departure from the Trojans. 

So'oto was hired by the Colorado Buffaloes on Dec. 30, and spent nearly 60 days with the program. Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell said So'oto's quick departure was due to 'family related' circumstances.

"It is disappointing we're losing Vic after just two months, but this is purely family related," Dorrell said according to 247Sports. "He has five young children and with most of both sides of his family living in California, they can use the additional support. So we understand why he wants to take advantage of an opportunity to move back and be closer to them."

Karl Dorrell | USA TODAY 

However, So'oto revealed a different reason for taking the Cal job on social media.

"I’ll address this once since I now have family and close friends reaching out to check on us. Proximity to “support” was not on the list of my reasons to leave CU. This next opportunity was purely one I couldn’t pass up. I’ll go anywhere to coach if the opportunity is right.

Coached across the country and will continue to do so. I’m thankful for Rick, Karl and the gang and wish them nothing but the best. My decision was based on a lot of reasons and thankfully we aren’t in dire need of support at this moment, like the statement sounds. All love."

So'oto brings a wealth of coaching experience to the table. The 34-year old coached at Virginia before coming to USC. 

