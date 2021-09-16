WATCH: Todd Orlando Not Concerned With Job Security Amid Clay Helton Firing

When asked about his future as a Trojan, USC defensive coordinator Todd Orlando said he is focused on prioritizing his student athletes.

USC defensive coordinator Todd Orlando spoke with the media on Wednesday and revealed his initial thoughts and opinions on the firing of head coach Clay Helton. When asked if his own job security was an area of concern, Orlando remained calm and poised, redirecting the conversation to talk about his student athletes.

"I don't look at it from my standpoint, I really don't. I look at it from the kids standpoint," said Orlando. "We can do the best work in the country there is no doubt about it. That motivates me everyday, I don't get out of routine just because things are messing [with my head]. I've been raised to go through tough situations."

Orlando joined USC's staff in 2020 after spending three seasons as Texas' defensive coordinator/linebackers coach. Last season he led the Trojans' defense to allow 369.7 total yards (to 408.7 in 2019), including 216.3 passing (to 246.2 in 2019). USC also had 16 takeaways in 2020, after getting 16 in 13 games in 2019.

To watch Todd Orlando's full interview click the video above!

