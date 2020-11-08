AllTrojans
AP Polls Rank USC #20 (Week 10)

Claudette Montana Pattison

Despite finding a victory over ASU, the Trojans hold their #20 spot in the AP polls.

Oregon and USC were yet again the only two teams in the Pac12 to grace the Top 25 list. The Trojans maintained their hold of the #20 spot from week 9 to week 10 following their victory over ASU (28-27). Following the Ducks win over Stanford (35-14), Oregon saw some movement moving up one spot to #11 (week 10) from #12 (week 9).

Other Pac12 teams received some votes, Utah received 44 votes, Washington 21, Arizona State 7 and Cal 3. 

Some news to note within the top five, one of USC's longest rivals, Notre Dame, saw some movement in week 10 as well. In a highly competitive matchup against the Clemson Tigers, the Fighting Irish took Clemson to double OT where (ND RB) Kyren Williams ran for 3 yards for a touchdown. Final score: (ND 47- Clemson 40).

Notre Dame moved up to the #2 spot (week 10) from #4 (week 9) while Clemson moved down to #4 (week 10) from the #1 spot in (week 9).

Per AP Polls Top 25,

LOOKING AHEAD: USC vs. Arizona

BetOnlineag has their betting odds on USC -13.5 and Arizona +13.5. 

