AP Polls Rank USC #20 (Week 10)

Oregon and USC were yet again the only two teams in the Pac12 to grace the Top 25 list. The Trojans maintained their hold of the #20 spot from week 9 to week 10 following their victory over ASU (28-27). Following the Ducks win over Stanford (35-14), Oregon saw some movement moving up one spot to #11 (week 10) from #12 (week 9).

Other Pac12 teams received some votes, Utah received 44 votes, Washington 21, Arizona State 7 and Cal 3.

Some news to note within the top five, one of USC's longest rivals, Notre Dame, saw some movement in week 10 as well. In a highly competitive matchup against the Clemson Tigers, the Fighting Irish took Clemson to double OT where (ND RB) Kyren Williams ran for 3 yards for a touchdown. Final score: (ND 47- Clemson 40).

Notre Dame moved up to the #2 spot (week 10) from #4 (week 9) while Clemson moved down to #4 (week 10) from the #1 spot in (week 9).

LOOKING AHEAD: USC vs. Arizona

BetOnlineag has their betting odds on USC -13.5 and Arizona +13.5.

