    • October 18, 2021
    Where Does USC Football Stand Heading Into Week 8? SI's Power Rankings Revealed

    Oregon and UCLA see positive movement in this weeks rankings.
    Below are Sports Illustrated's Pac-12 Week 8 power rankings, voted on by six publishers within the FanNation/Sports Illustrated network.

    SI PAC-12 FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

    1. Oregon (5) 5-1, 2-1 71 points

    2. UCLA (1) 5-2, 3-1 65

    3. Utah 4-2, 3-0 57

    4. Arizona State 5-2, 3-1 55

    5. Oregon State 4-2, 2-1 52

    6. Washington State 4-3, 2-2 39

    7. Stanford 3-4, 2-3 37

    8. USC 3-3, 2-3 32

    9. Washington 2-4, 1-2 22

    10. Colorado 2-4, 1-2 17

    11. Cal 1-5, 0-3 15

    12. Arizona 0-6, 0-3 6

    DONNIE DRUIN, ALL SUN DEVILS

    1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. Utah; 4. Oregon State; 5. Arizona State; 6. Washington State; 7. Stanford; 8. USC; 9. Colorado; 10. Cal; 11. Washington; 12. Arizona

    Comment: This conference looks less impressive by the week. Arizona State implodes after holding a 21-7 lead over Utah and other conference powerhouses squeeze by in their wins. I’m excited to book travel plans to the Sun Bowl!

    JAKE CURTIS, CAL SPORTS REPORT

    1. Oregon, 2. Utah, 3. Arizona State, 4. UCLA, 5. Oregon State, 6. Washington State, 7. Stanford, 8. USC, 9. Washington, 10. Colorado, 11. Cal, 12. Arizona

    Comment: Oregon may not be the best team right now, but I rank based on resumes, not suppositions, and Oregon has the best resume. The Ducks' game against UCLA this week should clear things up a little.

    MAX TORRES, DUCKS DIGEST

    1. UCLA; 2. Oregon; 3. Arizona State; 4. Oregon State; 5. Utah; 6. Stanford; 7. USC; 8. Washington State; 9. Washington; 10. Cal; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

    Comment: Utah continues to impress after knocking off Arizona State, giving the Sun Devils their first conference loss of the year. Oregon still only has one loss, but once again did not impress in the win over Cal. The upcoming game against UCLA should tell us a lot about who the Ducks really are and perhaps help clarify the Pac-12 picture. Washington State got in on the chaos and knocked off Stanford in an upset a lot of people probably didn't see coming.

    SAM CONNON, ALL BRUINS

    1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. Utah; 4. Arizona State; 5. Oregon State; 6. Washington State; 7. Stanford; 8. USC; 9. Washington; 10. Colorado; 11. Cal; 12. Arizona

    Comment: The Ducks won ugly, but they stayed afloat and it was all they needed to leapfrog Arizona State after they lost to Utah. The Utes are the only defeated team left in Pac-12 play, which is why they're towards the top. Still, UCLA and Oregon are going head to head on Saturday, and with so much buzz building around the matchup, whoever wins that game at the Rose Bowl will take complete control of the conference with a month left to play.

    CLAUDETTE MONTANA PATTISON, ALL TROJANS

    1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. Arizona State; 4. Utah; 5. Oregon State; 6. Stanford; 7. Washington State; 8. USC; 9. Washington; 10. Cal; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

    Comment: The USC Trojans are coming off a bye week, but have a big contest ahead in South Bend, Indiana. USC will take on longtime rival Notre Dame in what might be its toughest game on their schedule. Week 8 should be telling for how the Men of Troy can perform through the second half of the 2021 season.

    DAN RALEY, HUSKY MAVEN

    1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. Oregon State; 4. Utah; 5. Arizona State; 6. Washington State; 7. USC; 8. Stanford; 9. Washington; 10. Colorado; 11. Cal; 12. Arizona

    Comment: In modern times, I can't remember a supposed contender tanking worse than Washington. There's talent in Seattle but no leadership, on or off the field. Jimmy Lake better not sit down. The seat is hot.

    For SI's Week 7 rankings click HERE

