Week 9 AP Poll Ranks USC #20

Claudette Montana Pattison

USC has moved up the ranks in the AP polls yet again without Kedon Slovis taking one snap in 2020.

When the AP polls were released back in August, USC ranked at #17. As the weeks went on their position wavered. During week 3 no PAC 12 teams were listed in the top 25. Although, this was not a surprise due to the fact that the PAC 12 had pushed pause on the 2020 season. 

Well, week 1 of PAC 12 college football is just days away, and USC has once again graced the top 25 in week 9 coming in at #20. The Trojans who ranked #21 last week were surpassed by Marshall (Conference USA) who went from #19 in week 8 to #16 in week 9. And Costal Carolina (Sun Belt Conference) #20 in week 8 and #15 in week 9.

Another PAC 12 team that made the week 9 list was Oregon at #12. Washington, Utah, Arizona State and Cal received first place votes by poll members as well. 

The Huskies (21), the Utes (44), Sun Devils (7), and Bears (3). And USC's rival Notre Dame has been keeping a steady hold between the #3 and #4 positions since week 6.

USC and Oregon are projected to be the most competitive teams in the PAC 12 this year. Prior to the new release of the PAC 12 schedule, the Trojans were set to play the Ducks on November 14th (week 8). With the loss of this game, much speculation surrounds these two teams competing for the PAC 12 championship in December.

WATCH: AP Poll Week 9 Breakdown

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com and follow us on Twitter.

