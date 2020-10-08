What Helps Clay Helton Sleep A Little Better At Night?

On Tuesday USC head coach Clay Helton spoke to the media about the upcoming 2020 season. The return of Alijah Vera Tucker was addressed and Clay Helton could not be more thrilled with his decision to opt back in for the 2020 season.

Alijah Vera Tucker will be a returning starter for the Trojans, a redshirt junior, and one of the top offensive lineman in the country.

Clay Helton mentioned that his decision to return this year was because of...

#1: His love for his teammates and USC.

#2: His competitive nature and want to be known as a premiere talent on the offensive line.

#3: His want to advance his degree, raise his draft stock and help USC achieve a national championship.

Helton went on to mention,

"A guy that has that type of experience going into his fourth year on the left side of the line on the quarterbacks blind side with a right handed quarterback. It lets you sleep a little bit easier at night as a head coach. To know that you have that type of experience and talent that is going to be on the offensive line”.

As USC begins training camp this Friday, October 9th, Clay Helton will gain clarity on which offensive players look to be the difference makers this season. However, getting Alijah Vera Tucker back on the Trojans roster should ensure progression for USC's run and pass game.

