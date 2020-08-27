Where Are They Now: Former USC TE Joe Cormier Talks Life After Football

On this episode of Where Are They Now we catch up with former USC TE Joe Cormier.

Joe Cormier attended Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, California and made his way to USC going on to be a star player for the Trojans. Cormier had a notable performance in the 1984 Rosebowl gaining the first TD against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Although his favorite game was the classic UCLA vs USC rivalry his senior year at USC with 8 catches, 1 TD and a victory for the Trojans.

Cormier went on to get drafted in the 1986 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings in the 10th round and later on came back Los Angeles to play for the LA Raiders. During Cormier's career, he proved to be a very versatile player playing both TE, WR and OLB.

Life after football for Cormier has been a journey. He transitioned into a sales career post football and now he serves as the Director of Advancement at his alma mater Junipero Serra High School fundraising for the school.

When I asked Joe what life lessons he has taken from his football days his answer was this, "I'm going to outwork the next guy" "If you want to be the best or get things done you have to outwork the next guy" and this is a motto that Joe Cormier carries with him through out every walk of life.