AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Where Are They Now: Former USC TE Joe Cormier Talks Life After Football

Claudette Montana Pattison

On this episode of Where Are They Now we catch up with former USC TE Joe Cormier. 

Joe Cormier attended Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, California and made his way to USC going on to be a star player for the Trojans. Cormier had a notable performance in the 1984 Rosebowl gaining the first TD against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Although his favorite game was the classic UCLA vs USC rivalry his senior year at USC with 8 catches, 1 TD and a victory for the Trojans. 

Cormier went on to get drafted in the 1986 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings in the 10th round and later on came back Los Angeles to play for the LA Raiders. During Cormier's career, he proved to be a very versatile player playing both TE, WR and OLB.

Life after football for Cormier has been a journey. He transitioned into a sales career post football and now he serves as the Director of Advancement at his alma mater Junipero Serra High School fundraising for the school. 

When I asked Joe what life lessons he has taken from his football days his answer was this, "I'm going to outwork the next guy" "If you want to be the best or get things done you have to outwork the next guy" and this is a motto that Joe Cormier carries with him through out every walk of life.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USC Morning Buzz: JT Daniels Surprises Georgia Coach

Quarterback gets compliment for his athleticism

Scott Wolf

by

BShooter

USC Pauses Football And Water Polo Workouts After 8 Positive COVID-19 Results

Test results follow earlier news that 43 COVID-19 cases emerged after first week of classes

Scott Wolf

by

Trojan70

Morning Buzz: USC Reports Another 104 Students Test Positive

University has conducted around 1,600 tests this week

Scott Wolf

by

yeateam

Reports: Pac-12 Networks Hit With Massive Layoffs

No management reductions in first round of reductions

Scott Wolf

by

BigMac737

The Daily: USC News Of The Day

A couple USC figures from the past; COVID-19 update

Scott Wolf

The Daily Report: Luke Fickell Gets USC-Friendly Contract Extension

Cincinnati coach gets 6-year extension but buyout is manageable

Scott Wolf

by

70's Trojan*

The Daily: Should USC Demand Larry Scott Cut Pay?

Pac-12 Network layoffs, furloughs while commissioner makes $5.3 million

Scott Wolf

by

Pasadenatrojan

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

What's your current impression of Clay Helton?

Scott Wolf

by

Pasadenatrojan

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

Will nose tackle Brandon Pili choose to start or go to NFL?

Scott Wolf

by

Sang19

USC Morning Buzz: Does Recruiting Class Need More High-Impact Players?

Trojans currently have two players from Sports Illustrated's Top 99 list

Scott Wolf

by

Sang19