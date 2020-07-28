AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Where Does USC Fit Into Crazy COVID-19 Timetable?

Scott Wolf

Oklahoma starts training camp Friday because it is starting its season August 29th.

That sure came upon us quickly!

It is three weeks before the Pac-12 is expected to start (Sept. 19) and give schools like USC and other conference schools some time to see how things are working elsewhere.

USC and other Pac-12 schools would open training camp Aug. 21. If they can get approval from local health officials, etc.

I guess the dilemma might be is what happens if one team is ready to play and another is in quarantine?

The Pac-12's answer is it has windows available in its 10-game conference-only schedule to move games around.

There is also speculation about whether teams that start a season 0-3 or 1-4 will want to play a full 10-game schedule? Can you imagine a school endings its season prematurely?

Ohio State sent season-ticket holders a letter today saying it would have around 20,000 fans at home games, if allowed.

 “It’s too early, frankly, to determine what is safe. It’s too early to determine whether putting over 20,000 people at Ohio Stadium is really a safe thing or not," Ohio Gov. Michael DeWine said.

I think California officials would agree with DeWine.

USC plans to have around 12,000 at its games, if fans are allowed.

Bottom line: It feels like things are being planned but no one really knows how far we will get or if we will even have a fall season.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USC Sunday Buzz: College Football Resembles A Madhouse

What happens if SEC plays in fall and Pac-12 wants to play in spring?

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

Clay Helton makes both lists for the first time

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Is Pac-12 Revising Its Thinking On COVID-19?

Conference said not to be serious about winter season

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

Where would Trojans' Class of 2020 be ranked without Jack Yary?

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

USC Saturday Buzz: Deadline Passed On Alumni Group Letter

University President Carol Folt was asked for response

Scott Wolf

by

yeateam

7 USC Heisman Winners

Let's take a walk down memory lane.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Pudly76

Jim Mora Jr. talks value in High School Athletes enrolling early

Plus his opinion on what makes a player successful going from college to the NFL.

ClaudetteMontana

by

Bourbon4me

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

Top Pac-12 Schools Fighting For Recruiting Title

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Morning Buzz: More Information On Jack Yary Departure

Incoming freshman was rare skill player for 2020 recruiting class

Scott Wolf

by

marvienna

What do you think of the crazy COVID-19 timetables?

Scott Wolf