AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Where To Watch : NFL WEEK 8 Sam Darnold (Jets) and JuJu Smith Schuster (Steelers)

Claudette Montana Pattison

It's Sunday, and if you're looking to watch some of your favorite USC Trojans in the NFL today, here is a guide for you. Sam Darnold and JuJu Smith Schuster were both stars at USC. However, their journeys this NFL season have been polar opposite.  

WEEK 8: JETS VS CHIEFS

Former USC QB Sam Darnold has visibility struggled this season as the New York Jets have yet to win a game this year. Going into week 8 they stand with a (0-7) record. With the Jet's in line to take the #1 draft pick in 2021, lots of speculation has circled around trading Darnold for Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence. 

However, head coach Adam Gase remains loyal to his young QB. When the media asked about Darnold's performance last week against Buffalo, he placed the responsibility of the loss on the team as a whole.

“You look statistically, we’re not good anywhere. I see in practice a lot of things that were better than last year. We just gotta figure a way to protect him and let him get in a rhythm. I saw a lot of good things in the first half (vs. Buffalo). Then it got really muddy there in the second half.” (Gase)

The Jets will look to make some adjustments as they take on Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs. Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains will call the offense on Sunday as an attempt to switch up the play-calling. 

WHERE TO WATCH:

Jets vs Chiefs 

When: Sunday - 1 PM EST/10 AM PST

Where: Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, Missouri 

How: CBS 

WEEK 8: STEELERS VS RAVENS

JuJu Smith Schuster was a stand out player at USC and is shining in year 4 with the Steelers. The Steelers are undefeated (6-0) and lead in the NFC North. Schuster had 9 receptions last week against Tennessee, 85 receiving yards, and 5 first downs. He remains as a primary receiving option for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. 

WHERE TO WATCH:

Steelers vs Ravens

When: Sunday - 1 PM EST/10 AM PST

Where: M&T Bank Stadium - Baltimore, Maryland

How: CBS 

For more USC News visit www.si.com/college/usc

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USC Yanks Hype Video

Mike Bohn apologizes for lack of judgement

Scott Wolf

by

4SCsports

Where Are They Now: Max Browne Talks Sam Darnold & Kedon Slovis

"A lot of people ask me who is the best quarterback in the PAC 12 and I think it is Kedon Slovis"

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Bourbon4me

USC Saturday Buzz: Who Vets The Hype Videos?

Who approved a poorly planned attempt to look hip?

Scott Wolf

by

TrojanTennis

Spookiest Game Endings USC vs. Arizona State

Some Halloween History

Claudette Montana Pattison

Morning Buzz: When Does USC Follow The Lakers/Dodgers?

There are a few big obstacles before Trojans return to glory days

Scott Wolf

by

Trojan 25

USC Shows Off It's Image In Hype Video

Can videos overcome Trojans' lackluster image nationally?

Scott Wolf

by

SC84

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

How about that new video venture?

Scott Wolf

by

Trojan1967

USC Injury Report: Markese Stepp is looking "phenomenal"

Clay Helton Gives The Latest

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

gotroy22

Does USC Have A Trap Game?

Trojans will be favored in every game this season

Scott Wolf

by

Globehead

The USC Daily: Former Players Feel Snubbed Again

Salute to Troy on Friday will not honor teams left out last year

Scott Wolf

by

Rialto Trojan