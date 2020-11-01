Where To Watch : NFL WEEK 8 Sam Darnold (Jets) and JuJu Smith Schuster (Steelers)

It's Sunday, and if you're looking to watch some of your favorite USC Trojans in the NFL today, here is a guide for you. Sam Darnold and JuJu Smith Schuster were both stars at USC. However, their journeys this NFL season have been polar opposite.

WEEK 8: JETS VS CHIEFS

Former USC QB Sam Darnold has visibility struggled this season as the New York Jets have yet to win a game this year. Going into week 8 they stand with a (0-7) record. With the Jet's in line to take the #1 draft pick in 2021, lots of speculation has circled around trading Darnold for Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence.

However, head coach Adam Gase remains loyal to his young QB. When the media asked about Darnold's performance last week against Buffalo, he placed the responsibility of the loss on the team as a whole.

“You look statistically, we’re not good anywhere. I see in practice a lot of things that were better than last year. We just gotta figure a way to protect him and let him get in a rhythm. I saw a lot of good things in the first half (vs. Buffalo). Then it got really muddy there in the second half.” (Gase)

The Jets will look to make some adjustments as they take on Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs. Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains will call the offense on Sunday as an attempt to switch up the play-calling.

WHERE TO WATCH:

Jets vs Chiefs

When: Sunday - 1 PM EST/10 AM PST

Where: Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, Missouri

How: CBS

WEEK 8: STEELERS VS RAVENS

JuJu Smith Schuster was a stand out player at USC and is shining in year 4 with the Steelers. The Steelers are undefeated (6-0) and lead in the NFC North. Schuster had 9 receptions last week against Tennessee, 85 receiving yards, and 5 first downs. He remains as a primary receiving option for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

WHERE TO WATCH:

Steelers vs Ravens

When: Sunday - 1 PM EST/10 AM PST

Where: M & T Bank Stadium - Baltimore, Maryland

How: CBS

