Why Do Some Assume Ed Orgeron Couldn't Turn USC Into National Power?

Scott Wolf

Every time Ed Orgeron and USC comes up as a topic of discussion, someone will say, "He could never take USC as far as LSU because USC doesn't care about football as much."

I don't agree with this analogy. USC has routinely put together Top 5 recruiting classes. It competes in a lousy conference. It has a great path to the College Football Playoff with a competent coach.

Orgeron had to beat Alabama last season. When did USC ever have that challenge in a Pac-12 game?

LSU does get better players than USC. But it didn't used to be that way. If you have an Orgeron-type at USC, you can go get anyone.

Does LSU have a different mindset than USC? Absolutely.

But USC can easily become a national power again with competent leadership. It starts with a good coach. If USC had hired Orgeron in 2013, recruiting would have soared. And he was smart enough to realize he needed top coordinators.

Does it really take more than that to win the Pac-12 and become relevant in the national conversation?

