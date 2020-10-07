Will Oregon & USC Compete For The PAC 12 Title?

The PAC 12 announced on Saturday their revised 2020 football schedule. One game notably missing from USC's updated game schedule is their matchup against reigning PAC 12 champions the Oregon Ducks.

Last year Oregon was an unstoppable with former quarterback Justin Herbert. The Ducks were one tough team to beat ending the 2019 season as PAC 12 champions, Rose Bowl champions and an overall record of 12-2.

The Ducks have two major changes to address this year...

1.HOME FIELD ADVANTAGE:

Autzen stadium will not be packed to full capacity this year. It’s well known that Autzen Stadium is a tough arena to play in. Between the loud loyal fans and the cold weather the home field advantage does ring true in Eugene. Oregon will play 3 of their games at home this year.

2. OFFENSE

Oregon lost key parts to their offense last season. They lost their quarterback Justin Herbert as he declared for the NFL draft in 2020. Oregon has depth in the quarterback position and Tyler Shough looks to be the predicted starter for the Ducks. Shough has some experience under his belt, he played in 5 games last season but nonetheless Herbert's replacement will be an adjustment for the Ducks offense.

Oregon has experienced a fair share of players opting out prior to the PAC 12 announcing their return of football. The running list includes...

Brady Breeze (Safety)

Javon Holland (Safety)

Thomas Graham Jr (Cornerback)

Penei Sewell (Offensive Lineman)

Cornerback Deommodre Lenior opted out last month but announced yesterday via Twitter that he will be playing in 2020.

Sewell's absence will be a loss for the Trojans. He was a top NFL draft prospect going into this year and has allowed just one sack over 1,376 snaps the last two seasons.

Although Oregon does have some gaps to fill in their 2020 offense they are still projected to be a highly competitive team this season. The AP polls ranked Oregon in the TOP 25 at number 13 without playing one snap in 2020.

Will we see USC and Oregon battle it out in the PAC 12 Championship? The PAC 12 will announce their preseason media poll tomorrow morning 10/7/20 at 8 AM PST which will detail which teams are predicted to win the PAC 12 North and PAC 12 South titles.

For more USC Trojan News visit www.si.com/college/usc