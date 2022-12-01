Skip to main content

Will USC's defense rise to the occasion in Pac-12 championship game? Trojans on Fan Nation podcast

Preview the Pac-12 championship game on the latest episode of the USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast

USC's defense was shredded by Cam Rising and Utah in the Trojans' 43-42 loss to the Utes in October. Will Alex Grinch's unit rise to the occasion in Friday's Pac-12 football championship game? 

On the latest episode of the USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast, Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum discuss the Trojans vs. Utes showdown and much more. 

Listen to the full podcast below and subscribe to the USC Trojans on Fan Nation YouTube channel.

The USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast is hosted by Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum. Hare is a student at USC from Penn Valley, Pennsylvania majoring in journalism. He aspires to have his own talk show in the future. Erlbaum is a student at Syracuse University with a major in broadcasting and digital journalism. He is from Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. He aspires to be a play-by-play broadcaster for the NHL.

