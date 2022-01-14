Skip to main content

VIDEO: Breaking Down How Graham Harrell Fits West Virginia

West Virginia hired former USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.

West Virginia football announced the hire of former USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell on Monday. 

Harrell will take on the same role for the Mountaineers, after spending three seasons in Southern California.

"When I knew Graham was available we talked, and I just think it's a great fit," WVU head coach Neal Brown said.

"First of all, his playing career speaks for itself: Heisman Trophy finalist, All-American, played in the NFL and was a backup to Aaron Rodgers, who is playing quarterback now at the best level of anybody in the world. He sat with him for three years."

Mountaineer Maven publisher Schuyler Callihan joined Claudette Montana Pattison of All Trojans to discuss how Harrell's hiring will impact WVU's offense next season. Click the video above for in-depth analysis.

