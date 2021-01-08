The Newest Trojans are En Route to Los Angeles

A few of USC's 2021 commits have graduated high school early and will begin their college academic careers on January 15th.

Members of the 2021 recruiting class are gearing up for their first day of school, after a long COVID-19 fall semester. A few 2021 early signees have already touchdown in Los Angeles and are ready to roll.

Brandon Campbell is entering USC as part of the 2021 class, he is a four-star running back and ranked No.15 for his position nationally. The Texas native tweeted a pin drop emoji late on Wednesday night signifying that he had arrived at his new home.

Campbell followed up with another tweet citing, "Imma Catch Y’all Later Mane H Town I’m Out"

Another 2021 recruit heading to USC in just a few days is Downey, California's Xamarion Gordon (S).

Gordon was unable to play his senior year at Warren High School due to COVID-19 restrictions, but that hasn't stopped him from preparing for the next level.

[WATCH: Xamarion Gordon Talks Becoming a Trojan]

"I still have my trainer, we still do stuff a lot, all of the time actually. It's really just me preparing and waiting for my time, really to get back on the field. When it's the time I'll be ready." said Gordon in an interview with AllTrojans.

Xamarion Gordon isn't the only player arriving to USC without a senior high school football season under his belt. Campbell chose to opt out from playing football this year due COVID-19 concerns with family. He spent his spare time preparing for USC's strong academics and athletics.

Long time quarterback commit, Miller Moss will be enrolling at USC this month and while he doesn't have to go far, the California native is excited for a new chapter.

Moss was a four-star athlete and ranked the No.5 player in the state of California. To add, he is quite the intelligent student athlete, Moss completed his high school career in just three and a half years with a 4.3 GPA.

[WATCH: Miller Moss Talks Enrolling at USC]

Joining Moss on campus this month is Nevada's No. 1 ranked wide receiver, Michael Jackson III.

Jackson III told AllTrojans back in December, that one of the biggest contributors to his football success was gymnastics.

"[Gymnastics] can actually really help with flexibility also, and it helps you land correctly" said Jackson III. "Especially receivers, they go up for the ball and they come down and get injured, but when you know how to land correctly and control your body, it really helps". (Jackson III)

[WATCH: Michael Jackson III Talks His Success in Both Football and Gymnastics]

These are just a few of the 2021 signees enrolling early at USC this month. Anthony Beavers (DB), Calen Bullock (DB), Jaxson Dart (QB), Lake McRee (TE), Julien Simon (LB) and Jay Toia (DL) will also be joining the Trojans squad next week.

[READ: Will Urban Meyer's NFL Decision Affect His Opportunity with College Football?]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.