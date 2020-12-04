2021 WR Michael Jackson III Credits Football Success To Gymnastics

Michael Jackson III is Nevada's number one wide receiver and is headed to USC in just a few weeks. Jackson III graduated from Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas, last week and will head to Los Angeles in January.

Not only is Jackson III a top ranked football player, but he also has excelled in track and field and gymnastics. Jackson III credits some of his success on the football field to his other expertise: gymnastics.

"[Gymnastics] can actually really help with flexibility also, you know, it kinda helps you land correctly, especially receivers, they go up for the ball and they come down and get injured, but if you know how to land correctly and control your body it helps you prevent that" (Jackson III).

Jackson III said that USC felt like the right choice, despite 27 other scholarship offers he received. Despite, USC having plenty of skill set players on their offense, Jackson III seems locked in on the Trojans and intends to sign in just a few weeks.

Here is SI All-American's evaluation of Michael Jackson III:

Prospect: Michael Jackson III

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 198 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines

Committed to: USC

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Potential to add weight and strength. Legs look more developed than the upper body on rock solid frame.

Athleticism: His first step is very good. Open-field speed is also quite good. Fluid running motion. Catches the football with ease. Makes solid cuts. While in the air, able to contort his body to make difficult catches.

Instincts: Natural runner after catching the football. Lateral movements that make defenders miss and help Johnson separate into the second and third levels of the defense. Understands when to cut back or to simply attempt to outrun the defensive player.

Polish: Stays low out his chance, allowing Johnson to maximize acceleration. Explosive side pedal during bubble screens. During punt returns, Johnson’s nimble feet provide the explosion and quickness to elude multiple defenders in tight quarters. As a receiver, he shortens the defensive back’s cushion quite well.

Joining Jackson III as a wide receiver commit for the 2021 class is Kyron Ware-Hudson. Hudson flipped his commitment from Oregon to USC just this week. WR Josh Moore was another wide out who was set to join the Trojans in 2021, yet he announced his de-commitment on Twitter on Wednesday night "due to unforeseen circumstances".

