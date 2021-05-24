USC in Top Five Choices for Four Star Offensive Guard George Maile

George Maile of South Jordan, UT places USC in his top five schools amongst Oregon and UCLA.

Top ranked 2022 offensive line prospect, George Maile, has identified his top five schools.

Maile is an offensive guard from South Jordan, UT and is classified as a four star prospect, according to 247sports.

Maile announced his top five schools on Twitter with the graphic shown above, USC being the first listed.

The other schools on the list are Baylor, Oregon, UCLA and TCU.

Three days before he posted his list, he tweeted out his sentiments about choosing a college and football program, and thanking those who have supported him on his journey.

"This has been my dream to go to college and play football. I've spent many early mornings, late nights, and plenty of hours working hard for it. It's been my dream since I was in 3rd grade, it's now time for me to decide and I just want to thank everyone who has helped me along the way..." (Maile via Twitter)

USC's roster currently includes five offensive guards, but no future OG recruits have committed.

Like Maile, other future prospects are gearing up for what is expected to be the busiest recruitment month experienced in years. With the NCAA Dead Period officially ending on June 1, coaches and administrations across the country are preparing for in-person recruiting activities to resume after 15 months.

The only school Maile has an official visit planned for is Baylor on June 18.

Although Maile has not announced a visit to USC, it is expected that various official and unofficial visits by prospects will be coordinated once the Dead Period lifts next week.

