Two Former USC Trojans to Face-Off in Their NFL Debut

The Detroit Lions will host the San Fransisco 49ers for their 2021 season opener, and two former USC Trojans will be a part of their first professional game on opposing teams.

The 2021 NFL Season is still a few months away, but the rookies have joined their new teams and preparation has started.

The Detroit Lions drafted former USC wide receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown, in the fourth round with the No. 112 overall pick.

The San Fransisco 49ers drafted former USC safety, Talanoa Hufanga, in the fifth round with the No. 180 overall pick.

And on September 12 at 1 PM Eastern, the two will share the field for the first time since they were at the LA Memorial Coliseum, however this time, they will be opponents.

During rookie camp in Detroit, St. Brown told the media that he was 'ready to take someone's job.' The fact that he wasn't chosen until day three motivated him to set the bar even higher and 'go harder.'

"I’m glad that the Detroit Lions drafted me but this is just the starting point for me. It’s the beginning of a chapter for me and I’m going to go ahead and work hard and give it everything I’ve got." (St. Brown via Detroit Free Press)

In an interview with the San Fransisco 49er's, Hufanga shared similar sentiments with St. Brown, noting that this was just the beginning and he 'just wanted an opportunity.'

Hufanga was smiling ear to ear when discussing what it felt like to be drafted by the 49ers.

"It feels great. I am just blessed and I thank God for this opportunity." (Hufanga)

It is unknown if the former teammates will see any playing time in the 2021 season opener, but they will be dressed and representing their respective teams as they make their first appearance in the big leagues.

You can catch the 49ers play the Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, September 12 on FOX.

